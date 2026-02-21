Reform UK’s Robert Jenrick got a right kicking on TV over his political flip-flopping and watching him squirm makes for delicious viewing

News Reform UK Robert jenrick

It’s always a good day when you can watch Robert Jenrick have his arse handed to him in a public setting.

Reform UK’s latest recruit appeared on BBC’s Question Time this week, where one of the questions was about the Labour government’s many U-turns since it came to power. Host Fiona Bruce then asked Jenrick about Reform UK’s U-turn on scrapping the two-child benefit cap and not raising the personal tax allowance.

Then an audience member followed up with Jenrick about how he and other Tories have defected to Reform, asking: “How can we have faith in politicians who have displayed such naked opportunism?”

Woman in yellow top, “You talk about having trust, Mr Jenrick. However, um, there've been a recent obviously spate of defections to, Reform from the Conservatives, and I just wonder how we can have any faith in politicians who've displayed such naked opportunism?” Robert… pic.twitter.com/P53M7qwi9b — Liz Webster (@LizWebsterSBF) February 19, 2026

Podcaster Jon Sopel then weighed in – and walloped Jenrick with just how opportunistic he has been over the years.

Jon Sopel calls out the hypocrisy of Honest Bob Jenrick on #bbcqt pic.twitter.com/aHG4Ais5qi — Planet Belfast (@Planet_Belfast) February 19, 2026

He said:

“You were a Remainer when Cameron was prime minister. You were a Brexiteer under Boris. You said it was shameful that Truss was still in the party but voted for her budget. And now that the Tories are languishing in the polls which they must certainly are, you go to the party leading in the polls.”

Touche, Jon.

Jenrick tried to turn it around on Sopel, asking him about his support for the appointment of Peter Mandelson. But people online just wanted to relish in another Jenrick kicking.

Source: Twitter/X/LizWebsterSBF