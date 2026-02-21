News Reform UK Robert jenrick

Reform UK’s Robert Jenrick got a right kicking on TV over his political flip-flopping and watching him squirm makes for delicious viewing

Michael White. Updated February 21st, 2026

It’s always a good day when you can watch Robert Jenrick have his arse handed to him in a public setting.

Reform UK’s latest recruit appeared on BBC’s Question Time this week, where one of the questions was about the Labour government’s many U-turns since it came to power. Host Fiona Bruce then asked Jenrick about Reform UK’s U-turn on scrapping the two-child benefit cap and not raising the personal tax allowance.

Then an audience member followed up with Jenrick about how he and other Tories have defected to Reform, asking: “How can we have faith in politicians who have displayed such naked opportunism?”

Podcaster Jon Sopel then weighed in – and walloped Jenrick with just how opportunistic he has been over the years.

He said:

“You were a Remainer when Cameron was prime minister. You were a Brexiteer under Boris. You said it was shameful that Truss was still in the party but voted for her budget. And now that the Tories are languishing in the polls which they must certainly are, you go to the party leading in the polls.”

Touche, Jon.

Jenrick tried to turn it around on Sopel, asking him about his support for the appointment of Peter Mandelson. But people online just wanted to relish in another Jenrick kicking.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

Source: Twitter/X/LizWebsterSBF