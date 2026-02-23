Pics Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor Everyone Hates Elon
The Everyone Hates Elon activists hung Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s release photo in the Louvre, and the internet gave them a virtual standing ovation
The pro-equality activist group Everyone Hates Elon have caught the internet’s eye a few times with their guerilla campaigning. They were behind a number of bold statements on bus stops and billboards, for example.
@peoplevselon 🚨Elon Musk just helped the far-right in 🇩🇪 win their best result since WW2 then called them to say congrats. So don’t buy his f*ing cars, yeah? #dontbuyaswasticar #elonmusk ♬ original sound – People Vs Elon
@peoplevselon 🚨 BREAKING: Nigel Farage is on the news right now saying he can be the next Prime Minister, as Reform WIN control of Kent council. Shocking. There’s only one minority responsible for rip off rent, poor wages and lack of £ for schools and hospitals. If politicians won’t say it, WE have to. Location: across Kent #elections #reform #labour ♬ original sound – People Vs Elon
@peoplevselon
In the last decade billionaires have gained enough wealth to end poverty 22 times over, just tax them you absolute numpty Keir
You get the picture. Their latest campaign has seen them go into the Louvre, not to steal anything, but to leave something special – the now incredibly viral Phil Noble photo of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor heading home after eleven hours in custody.
Pay particular attention to the title they’ve given the photo.
@peoplevselon they say "hang it in the louvre". so we did #princeandrew ♬ original sound – People Vs Elon
‘He’s sweating now’
They say that the eyes of the Mona Lisa follow you around the room, but the embarrassment formerly known as Prince Andrew has clearly said “Hold my Dom Pérignon!”
They say "hang it in the Louvre". So we did #princeandrew
— Everyone Hates Elon (@everyonehateselon.bsky.social) February 22, 2026 at 4:25 PM
The internet was all over it.
1.
Thy literally put it in the Louvre
www.reuters.com/video/watch/…
— Don Moynihan (@donmoyn.bsky.social) February 22, 2026 at 6:17 PM
2.
The heroes we deserve.
— John O'Connell (@jdpoc.bsky.social) February 22, 2026 at 9:44 PM
3.
This is hilarious. And perfect.
— ChrisInParis (@chrisinparis.bsky.social) February 22, 2026 at 6:31 PM
4.
A contemporary version of Edvard Munch's "The Scream."
— True Blue Sea (@truebluesea.bsky.social) February 22, 2026 at 6:19 PM
5.
Nothing rattles the powerful like sunlight.
A royal tied to Epstein allegations gets arrested, and now his photo is hanging in the Louvre like a warning label.
📌 Campaign group Everyone Hates Elon hung a photograph of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor taken after his arrest in the Louvre.
— Christopher Webb (@cwebbonline.com) February 23, 2026 at 3:38 AM
6.
I used to wonder how they were able to rob the Louvre, but apparently their security staff consists of a sleeping dog with a ring of keys in its mouth.
— Matt M. (@mattymerz.bsky.social) February 23, 2026 at 1:31 AM
7.
How might I join the Elon Hate Club? Sounds like Good Trouble!
— DKreads banned books (@dkdk0323.bsky.social) February 23, 2026 at 3:59 AM
8.
THIS is how to do Culture.
Hurray for didactic activism at the Louvre.
— Nancy Gage (@ngage.bsky.social) February 23, 2026 at 10:08 AM
9.
So "Hang it in the Louvre" isn't just a meme caption anymore.
— The Cathartic (@thecathartic.bsky.social) February 23, 2026 at 3:59 AM
10.
The title…
— Martin (@radders.bsky.social) February 22, 2026 at 10:30 PM
11.
Mad respect.
— NiceReplyGuyFromNH (@finegentlemaninnh.bsky.social) February 22, 2026 at 11:28 PM
12.
👏😂 Nice. I like that no other art was harmed in the process. Good protest
— Chris⚖️Justice (@chrisjustice01.bsky.social) February 22, 2026 at 4:50 PM
13.
Activists hang Prince Andrew’s arrest photo in the Louvre.
Trump should have one at The MET in NYC.
— Outspoken™️ (@out5p0ken.bsky.social) February 22, 2026 at 6:08 PM
14.
The picture is a sign, that the times are changing. The Royal families are no longer untouchable. They are not above the law. And a constant reminder, that this should apply to all persons. Also the Oligarchs and the Presidents. Putin, Trump, Musk….
— sanneru.bsky.social (@sanneru.bsky.social) February 22, 2026 at 9:53 PM
15.
"HE'S SWEATING NOW"
— Jane Doe 🐸✊🏽❤️ (@noticingclimate.bsky.social) February 23, 2026 at 9:55 AM
The stunt raised a certain issue about the Louvre’s security.
