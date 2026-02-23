The Everyone Hates Elon activists hung Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s release photo in the Louvre, and the internet gave them a virtual standing ovation

Pics Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor Everyone Hates Elon

The pro-equality activist group Everyone Hates Elon have caught the internet’s eye a few times with their guerilla campaigning. They were behind a number of bold statements on bus stops and billboards, for example.

You get the picture. Their latest campaign has seen them go into the Louvre, not to steal anything, but to leave something special – the now incredibly viral Phil Noble photo of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor heading home after eleven hours in custody.

Pay particular attention to the title they’ve given the photo.

‘He’s sweating now’

They say that the eyes of the Mona Lisa follow you around the room, but the embarrassment formerly known as Prince Andrew has clearly said “Hold my Dom Pérignon!”

The internet was all over it.

Nothing rattles the powerful like sunlight. A royal tied to Epstein allegations gets arrested, and now his photo is hanging in the Louvre like a warning label. 📌 Campaign group Everyone Hates Elon hung a photograph of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor taken after his arrest in the Louvre. [image or embed] — Christopher Webb (@cwebbonline.com) February 23, 2026 at 3:38 AM

I used to wonder how they were able to rob the Louvre, but apparently their security staff consists of a sleeping dog with a ring of keys in its mouth. — Matt M. (@mattymerz.bsky.social) February 23, 2026 at 1:31 AM

How might I join the Elon Hate Club? Sounds like Good Trouble! — DKreads banned books (@dkdk0323.bsky.social) February 23, 2026 at 3:59 AM

So "Hang it in the Louvre" isn't just a meme caption anymore. — The Cathartic (@thecathartic.bsky.social) February 23, 2026 at 3:59 AM

👏😂 Nice. I like that no other art was harmed in the process. Good protest — Chris⚖️Justice (@chrisjustice01.bsky.social) February 22, 2026 at 4:50 PM

The picture is a sign, that the times are changing. The Royal families are no longer untouchable. They are not above the law. And a constant reminder, that this should apply to all persons. Also the Oligarchs and the Presidents. Putin, Trump, Musk…. — sanneru.bsky.social (@sanneru.bsky.social) February 22, 2026 at 9:53 PM

The stunt raised a certain issue about the Louvre’s security.

