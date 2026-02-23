JD Vance asked for help finding sex offenders and so many people said the same thing he should probably have seen this coming

Politics JD Vance sex offenders

JD Vance was in Minneapolis asking for help from local law enforcement. He wants local and federal officials to be able to work together to find illegal immigrants, criminals, and sex offenders.

It’s that last request that seemed to catch the attention of everyone on Twitter. Have a listen.

JD Vance – “If we’re trying to find a sex offender, tell us where the guy lives” pic.twitter.com/mnXZKIGu6b — Ounka (@OunkaOnX) February 22, 2026

The Vice President has good intentions with this request, obviously.

And yet he probably could have anticipated what would happen next. This happened.

try the White House https://t.co/PRBaHVNzn4 — John Harwood (@JohnJHarwood) February 22, 2026

@JDVance, boy have I found a biggie for you… pic.twitter.com/IlFW6Xf1yN — Dough (@ngdough) February 22, 2026

The irony is that JD has always known about Trump and sold his soul anyway to become VP. pic.twitter.com/H7nPi0y5Pw — Jaclyn Carreon (@carreon_jac0913) February 22, 2026

Hmm I wonder where? FFS pic.twitter.com/sMiO4yPjUP — Pump (@pumpvsdumpcoin) February 22, 2026

For the record, a jury in a civil case back in 2023 found Donald Trump sexually abused a magazine columnist in a New York department store in the 1990s.

But Trump was found not liable for raping E Jean Carroll. The jury also found Trump liable for defamation for calling the writer’s accusations “a hoax and a lie”.

Trump has since not only denied any accusations related to the Epstein Files, he said he had been ‘totally exonerated’ by them.

Source: Twitter @OunkaOnX