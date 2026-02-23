Politics JD Vance sex offenders

JD Vance asked for help finding sex offenders and so many people said the same thing he should probably have seen this coming

Saul Hutson. Updated February 23rd, 2026

JD Vance was in Minneapolis asking for help from local law enforcement. He wants local and federal officials to be able to work together to find illegal immigrants, criminals, and sex offenders.

It’s that last request that seemed to catch the attention of everyone on Twitter. Have a listen.

The Vice President has good intentions with this request, obviously.

And yet he probably could have anticipated what would happen next. This happened.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

For the record, a jury in a civil case back in 2023 found Donald Trump sexually abused a magazine columnist in a New York department store in the 1990s.

But Trump was found not liable for raping E Jean Carroll. The jury also found Trump liable for defamation for calling the writer’s accusations “a hoax and a lie”.

Trump has since not only denied any accusations related to the Epstein Files, he said he had been ‘totally exonerated’ by them.

Source: Twitter @OunkaOnX