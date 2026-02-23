Politics donald trump news prank calls

People are convinced this phone-in caller is Donald Trump pretending to be a Maga and we simply can’t stop listening

Saul Hutson. Updated February 23rd, 2026

In a time when his approval ratings continue to plummet, it must be encouraging for Donald Trump to hear that he has gained a supporter. Whether or not that new supporter is just Donald Trump pretending to be someone else is up for debate. But still…

Here is a clip from C-SPAN showing a news anchor covering the recent Supreme Court ruling that struck down many of Trump’s proposed tariffs.

The caller’s name is John Barron. Barron rattles off a quick 30 second rant about Trump’s opponents, even tossing out some childish nicknames in the process. Sound familiar?

But this is more than just an awkward live TV moment. John Barron is the fake name Trump used in the 1980s and 1990s to call in to local New York media when he wanted to get on the air.

Obviously there’s no way to confirm that this is definitely the President of the United States making a prank call because he didn’t get his way. But the fact that we’re debating it says it all.

Here are the best takes.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

17.

18.

19.

To conclude …

READ MORE
Donald Trump said he’s sending Greenland a hospital ship and Greenland PM’s superhot comeback owned an entire superpower

Source: Twitter @ReallyAmerican1 | Image: Wikimedia Commons