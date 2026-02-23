People are convinced this phone-in caller is Donald Trump pretending to be a Maga and we simply can’t stop listening

Politics donald trump news prank calls

In a time when his approval ratings continue to plummet, it must be encouraging for Donald Trump to hear that he has gained a supporter. Whether or not that new supporter is just Donald Trump pretending to be someone else is up for debate. But still…

Here is a clip from C-SPAN showing a news anchor covering the recent Supreme Court ruling that struck down many of Trump’s proposed tariffs.

Truly insane. A guy who claimed to be “John Barron” sounding likeTrump called into C-SPAN to complain about the Supreme Court’s tariff decision. John Barron is a pseudonym Trump has used in the past when talking to journalists.

pic.twitter.com/yAPCxyLKr8 — Really American 🇺🇸 (@ReallyAmerican1) February 22, 2026

The caller’s name is John Barron. Barron rattles off a quick 30 second rant about Trump’s opponents, even tossing out some childish nicknames in the process. Sound familiar?

But this is more than just an awkward live TV moment. John Barron is the fake name Trump used in the 1980s and 1990s to call in to local New York media when he wanted to get on the air.

Obviously there’s no way to confirm that this is definitely the President of the United States making a prank call because he didn’t get his way. But the fact that we’re debating it says it all.

Here are the best takes.

1.

2.

This is SO obviously Trump who is now deep in some sort of la-la land of lunacy https://t.co/uEvke64GOo — Simon Schama (@simon_schama) February 22, 2026

3.

While we’re debating whether or not Trump called into C-SPAN using a pseudonym to rant about the Supreme Court, let’s not lose sight of how we’re all in agreement this is something he would do and this is the person with the nuclear codes. https://t.co/NmQHXa8TLB — Charlotte Clymer 🇺🇦 (@cmclymer) February 22, 2026

4.

5.

Absolutely, that’s Trump pulling his classic “John Barron” stunt again. What a desperate, deceptive move from a sore loser who can’t face reality without hiding behind a fake name. Pathetic! — Dr. Cole (@1drcole) February 22, 2026

6.

The President of the United States called into C-Span Friday, pretending to be John Barron, to complain about the tarriff decision. The PRESIDENT OF OUR COUNTRY. Get this worthless sack of shit out now. https://t.co/rQ2O6kFl3M — Grand Spaghetti Wizard (@Dave_Duggins) February 22, 2026

7.

It’s so funny how Trump’s voice and cadence is so recognizable that even when he’s TRYING to hide it he can’t even come close https://t.co/clc9uagEvp — ☀️AliquisNovus☀️ (@PalmyrPar) February 22, 2026

8.

It was too articulate to be Trump! — Brizzle 100034 (@Radish656) February 22, 2026

9.

Trump & his false persona he used in the 90s – just an idiot https://t.co/Dg62moE2fZ — McBride Mahan (@MahanMcbride) February 23, 2026

10.

I was convinced this was fake. Now, I’m not so sure. 😂😂😂 https://t.co/dX8EFGjin0 — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) February 22, 2026

11.

He clearly has some dissociative issues. He frequently refers to himself in the third person, so using a pseudonym isn’t surprising. https://t.co/g42STc5bp5 — Dayna Boss (@daynaboss) February 22, 2026

12.

What a petty whiny little bitch https://t.co/O9mo13KqKt — Jeffery Freeman🌊💙🇺🇦🟧 (@JeffFreeman72) February 23, 2026

13.

That’s the funniest thing I’ve ever heard. It’s definitely him. The president is a child. Who does that??? Also, God help us. https://t.co/7CgjmQwXDs — Cenk Uygur (@cenkuygur) February 23, 2026

14.

The president of the USA is a petulant insane baby man. https://t.co/KaQOSAxmQm — JetBlakc (@Skaterx999) February 22, 2026

15.



16.

I don’t think the guy calling in to C-SPAN is actually Trump — but what does it say about the president that none of us would even blink if he did something this stupid? pic.twitter.com/tuV4gyiKRU — Mike Nellis (@MikeNellis) February 22, 2026

17.

18.

John Barron making guest appearances in 2026 was not on my bingo card. Imagine being nearly 80 and still calling into TV under an alias. Trump is not well. https://t.co/3sFrsPdQuM — Christopher Webb (@cwebbonline) February 22, 2026

19.

The man is President of the United States. In the year 2026. And his response to a crushing defeat in the Supreme Court is to disguise himself as an angry boomer from Virginia, ramble on for 32 seconds, and then be cut off.

😂😂😂😂😂 Darwin would be turning in his grave and… https://t.co/GYLa7BkUAc — Jürgen Nauditt 🇩🇪🇺🇦 (@jurgen_nauditt) February 22, 2026

To conclude …

If this is an impression, it’s the best I’ve ever heard. https://t.co/RhivGpFyXm — George Conway ⚖️🇺🇸 (@gtconway3d) February 22, 2026

Source: Twitter @ReallyAmerican1 | Image: Wikimedia Commons