What is a small thing that makes you happy instantly? – 17 little moments that are guaranteed to make you smile

It can be pretty tough to find reasons to be cheerful at the minute. One look at the news can be enough to send your thoughts into a doom spiral.

If you want to be happy though, maybe you need to look closer to home. It seems that small, everyday things are where joy is to be found, as shown by the answers to this lovely question set by Reddit user All-With-Love:

‘What is a small thing that makes you happy instantly?’

Turn that frown upside down by reading these top replies…

1.

‘Seeing my partner smile’

-kiss-me-im-irish69

2.

‘Cancelled plans I didn’t want to attend anyway.’

-worlsyncentfo1981

3.

‘Friday night knowing you don’t need to wake up early tomorrow to get to work’

-Unique_Football2593

4.

‘straight up being outside on a warm day’

-anonymous

5.

‘A friend getting you a gift you didn’t expect. One time I had a friend pop by work and bring me a giant Reese’s cup because it made her think of me. I was having such a shit day too so it meant the world to me.’

-Straight_Wasabi_1366

6.

‘A dog hanging his head out of a car window. And loving every minute of it.’

-jvd0928

7.

‘When someone guesses I’m 5-10 years younger than I am’

-Hopeful_Stomach9201

8.

‘discovering a new song i love’

-delightedpacha

9.