Donald Trump posted a video of himself winning ice hockey gold at the Winter Olympics and it’s as unhinged as you’d expect

Alistair Coleman. Updated February 24th, 2026

Yes, we know the Winter Olympics are over, but one man couldn’t let it lie, and the 47th President of the United States has made it all about himself, as usual.

Looking for Olympic gold to go with his (checks notes) Fifa Peace Prize in his tacky golden Oval Office, Donald Trump posted an AI-generated video of himself single-handedly winning the ice hockey final against Canada, and it’s not normal in any way at all.

Apart from the fact that his going out on the ice like that would be a complete health and safety nightmare, the clip also shows him beating the seven bells out of one of his opponents, something the Nobel Peace Prize committee might take a dim view of this coming December.

The internet had opinions.

Wait…what?

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney decided to be the grown-up in the room, and reacted calmly to Canada’s defeat.

Trump’s base saw it as nothing but a bit of fun. Which it would be if your entire life isn’t waking up in the morning and thinking “Oh God, what’s he done now?”

Of course, we couldn’t leave without showing you a clip of what would actually happen if Trump got on the ice, and it is very satisfying indeed.

And in the name of equality, here’s Vladimir Putin doing a genuine faceplant after scoring eight of the softest goals you’ll ever see in a 2019 exhibition match.

