Donald Trump posted a video of himself winning ice hockey gold at the Winter Olympics and it’s as unhinged as you’d expect

Yes, we know the Winter Olympics are over, but one man couldn’t let it lie, and the 47th President of the United States has made it all about himself, as usual.

Looking for Olympic gold to go with his (checks notes) Fifa Peace Prize in his tacky golden Oval Office, Donald Trump posted an AI-generated video of himself single-handedly winning the ice hockey final against Canada, and it’s not normal in any way at all.

BREAKING: In a stunning display of sheer, unparalleled athletic genius, Donald Trump has single-handedly won Olympic gold for Team USA… by punching a Canadian hockey player.🥇The world watches in awe. 🇺🇸 And yes, Mr. Delusion actual posted this.pic.twitter.com/Ex0Tbxilzu — 💕 Brittany Belle 💕 (@BrittanyinTexas) February 23, 2026

Apart from the fact that his going out on the ice like that would be a complete health and safety nightmare, the clip also shows him beating the seven bells out of one of his opponents, something the Nobel Peace Prize committee might take a dim view of this coming December.

The internet had opinions.

1.

they said Harris was too emotional and unserious to be president https://t.co/wG4iomjMDX — sean (@_sn_n) February 23, 2026

2.

The President of the United States is a horrible role model for our children. Not to mention, he’s using AI to push his horribleness rather than trying to figure out ways to more responsibly regulate AI. pic.twitter.com/tTZQ2HO9KA — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) February 23, 2026

3.

😱😱😱 WTF IS HAPPENING HERE: Trump just posted a video inserting himself in last night’s Olympic victory that highlights him punching and beating Canadian hockey players!! This is normal nor presidential — Trump is an embarrassment to the world and he is very very ill.… pic.twitter.com/og0PrhaNgA — Morgan J. Freeman (@mjfree) February 23, 2026

4.

Donald Trump just posted a video of him punching a Canadian hockey player. Any Canadian that supports this man is a TRAITOR. pic.twitter.com/4zj0RJJNru — Mark Slapinski (@mark_slapinski) February 23, 2026

5.

he wanted to film that sequence himself and not use AI but his bones spurs were acting up — Frankie Calcutta (@FrankieCalcutta) February 23, 2026

6.

Beating up Canadian athletes is almost as bad as the one he posted with him shitting on Americans from a fighter jet.

He’s a child, not a president. — Deborah, My Friends Call Me Slayer💙🔥🐸⚔️🐸🔥💙 (@drodvik52) February 23, 2026

7.

I wonder how many ai videos of himself he has to make before he makes himself feel better. — Nikkie (@EGirlPlus) February 23, 2026

8.

Trump posting an AI Video of himself fighting Canada’s Olympic Hockey team… This is not a President. This is a delusional old fuck,

Who’s clearly not fit to be president. pic.twitter.com/WvI9JtJ7w0 — Not Your Average Liberal (@NotAvgLiberal) February 23, 2026

9.

You know that video isn’t real, right? — Jerry W (@JerryWaggoner) February 23, 2026

Wait…what?

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney decided to be the grown-up in the room, and reacted calmly to Canada’s defeat.

Congratulations on a hard-fought and well-earned silver, @TeamCanada. You made your country proud 🇨🇦 — Mark Carney (@MarkJCarney) February 22, 2026

Trump’s base saw it as nothing but a bit of fun. Which it would be if your entire life isn’t waking up in the morning and thinking “Oh God, what’s he done now?”

It was a funny video meme someone made to show our pride in winning the gold medal.

Please, stop politicizing things. It was nothing more than that. He thought it was funny, he was proud too, he reposted it. — Hey Jay (@JJeffrey100) February 23, 2026

Of course, we couldn’t leave without showing you a clip of what would actually happen if Trump got on the ice, and it is very satisfying indeed.

🏒 🇺🇲 Voici une version PLUS RÉALISTE des capacités physiques de Trump sur la glace 😂 #Trump #KashPatel #Valhalla pic.twitter.com/aPz5BMi2y2 — Ryo (@iamlouay) February 24, 2026

And in the name of equality, here’s Vladimir Putin doing a genuine faceplant after scoring eight of the softest goals you’ll ever see in a 2019 exhibition match.

Russian President Vladimir Putin took a fall as he waved to the crowd during an ice-hockey game in Sochi. He scored eight goals during the exhibition match in what has become a yearly tradition. https://t.co/x0mN62qQoY pic.twitter.com/l6XCRrwsIB — ABC News (@ABC) May 10, 2019

