Donald Trump responded to record low polling numbers by selling a $500 ‘Trump Watch’ and everyone agrees it’s time for him to go

The United States seems to be catching up with the rest of the world in regards to Donald Trump. Amidst a flurry of fails in key categories — tariffs, economy, immigration — Trump’s approval ratings are threatening to crash through the floor.

How is the President responding?

By schilling for $500 watches, of course.

This is absolutely nuts. 400 days after promising to fix skyrocketing inflation, Trump appears on ads on Fox News flashing a “red beauty” watch and begging his poor fans to buy the $499 “fight fight fight” watch. If this isn’t tone-deaf grifting during tough times, what is? pic.twitter.com/k9VxfR0m5d — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) February 24, 2026

Needless to say, viewers were not exactly grabbing their wallets when they saw the ads.

I can’t understand how a sitting US president is allowed to do something like this. — Fighting Sullivan (@fightingsully) February 24, 2026

ARE YOU KIDDING ME: Fox News is airing commercials for Trump watches. Jimmy Carter sold his beloved peanut farm to avoid even the APPEARANCE of a conflict of interest – and Trump gets to slap his name all over shitty Temu jewelry? This should be illegal. https://t.co/4BwOhnplfz — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) February 24, 2026

Peak irony. Promising relief, then hawking $499 merch to struggling supporters, that’s not leadership, that’s exploitation dressed up as populism. — Snowman (@Snowdenderby) February 24, 2026

Just let him make a fool of himself. It’s literally a train wreck at this point — ShredTiger (@Pats6xChampions) February 24, 2026

Lmao you suckers think this greedy grifter gives a single fuck about you. On your social security struggling to buy food and pay your energy bill. He lied about making your prescriptions cheaper too. Absolute insanity. https://t.co/8pgR8T1DId — Jennifer (@jenniferwink) February 24, 2026

