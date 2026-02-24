Nicki Minja proudly showed off her Trump signed bible and it was not the flex she thought it was – 15 heaven sent replies

News bible donald trump Nicki Minaj

The last time Donald Trump’s signature went viral, it wasn’t the “good” kind of viral.

This time might not go much better.

Newly minted Maga, Nicki Minaj, went on Twitter to brag about her signed Donald Trump bible. Here’s the proud post:

One of the most meaningful gifts I’ve ever received in my entire life. pic.twitter.com/AfupGNVTpY — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) February 22, 2026

If she hadn’t already tarnished her image so thoroughly over the last few weeks, this would be a social media fail of biblical proportions.

As it is, it’s just another step towards the bottom for the once mega-popular rapper.

Twitter had no problem striking down Minaj’s post with great vengeance and furious anger.

1.

One of the most sacrilegious gifts I’ve ever seen in my entire life — Gabe Sanchez (@iamgabesanchez) February 22, 2026

2.

One of the most vomit- inducing, self-serving bunch of disingenuous horseshit I’ve seen in my entire life. — Dom Joly (@domjoly) February 22, 2026

3.

Wow, same signature that’s on those letters to Epstein https://t.co/vwUq1klBtP — Mr. Chau (@Srirachachau) February 22, 2026

4.

Q: What’s your favorite Bible verse? Trump: I wouldn’t want to get into it because to me that’s very personal. You know, when I talk about the Bible it’s very personal. Q: Are you an Old Testament guy or a New Testament guy? Trump: Uh, probably equal. think it’s just an… https://t.co/K2Y42kkulP pic.twitter.com/s2QOQlqKom — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) February 22, 2026

5.

So is no one else going to talk about how weird it is that Trump signed the Holy Bible as if he wrote it? He really thinks he’s God and so do his supporters. https://t.co/xv4ngSaCcn — ۟ (@headnavy) February 22, 2026

6.

I’m never gonna get over that so-called Christians are fine with Trump blasphemously profiting off the Bible. — B L A K E L E Y™℠©® LLC (@_iamblakeley) February 22, 2026

7.