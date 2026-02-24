News bible donald trump Nicki Minaj

Nicki Minja proudly showed off her Trump signed bible and it was not the flex she thought it was – 15 heaven sent replies

Saul Hutson. Updated February 24th, 2026

The last time Donald Trump’s signature went viral, it wasn’t the “good” kind of viral.

This time might not go much better.

Newly minted Maga, Nicki Minaj, went on Twitter to brag about her signed Donald Trump bible. Here’s the proud post:

If she hadn’t already tarnished her image so thoroughly over the last few weeks, this would be a social media fail of biblical proportions.

As it is, it’s just another step towards the bottom for the once mega-popular rapper.

Twitter had no problem striking down Minaj’s post with great vengeance and furious anger.

