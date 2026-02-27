Politics department of education fail

The US Department of Education posted how to make America smart again and they should probably go back to the drawing board

Saul Hutson. Updated February 27th, 2026

If you’ve ever heard Donald Trump speak, you can probably guess his take on education. If that doesn’t do the trick, look no further than his repeated attempts at dismantling the US Department of Education.

That ornery relationship might explain this recent post from the Department of Ed’s official Twitter account. Clearly, they’re trying to curry favor with a President who likes people subservient and white.

In addition to the fact that this appears to be a school photo from segregation times, note the zombie-eyed allegiance with which all of the students are staring at the US flag.

This looks like the beginning of an episode of the Twilight Zone before the kids go on a murderous killing spree through their small town.

And someone at the DoE thought it was the correct message to send to keep their department alive amidst further attacks from the President.

This was an epic fail on every level and the people of Twitter showed up to call it out.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

Article Pages: 1 2