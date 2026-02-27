The US Department of Education posted how to make America smart again and they should probably go back to the drawing board

Politics department of education fail

If you’ve ever heard Donald Trump speak, you can probably guess his take on education. If that doesn’t do the trick, look no further than his repeated attempts at dismantling the US Department of Education.

That ornery relationship might explain this recent post from the Department of Ed’s official Twitter account. Clearly, they’re trying to curry favor with a President who likes people subservient and white.

In addition to the fact that this appears to be a school photo from segregation times, note the zombie-eyed allegiance with which all of the students are staring at the US flag.

This looks like the beginning of an episode of the Twilight Zone before the kids go on a murderous killing spree through their small town.

And someone at the DoE thought it was the correct message to send to keep their department alive amidst further attacks from the President.

This was an epic fail on every level and the people of Twitter showed up to call it out.

1.

so…segregated?

This is just a plain ol’ whistle. No dog. — Mark Twain (@OurRepublic12) February 26, 2026

2.

now use a whites only segregated schoolhouse picture from the 40’s to say how to make education great again https://t.co/xUx67Teypg pic.twitter.com/zl5ndleHm5 — Fuck You I Quit (@fuckyouiquit) February 26, 2026

3.

Didn’t Donald Trump promise to abolish the US Department of Education? https://t.co/IG03NA7uLO — Kentucky Statesman (@ky_statesman) February 26, 2026

4.

not even a dog whistle anymore, they’re using a megaphone https://t.co/VMWUWiJhz5 — Fry 🐀💀 (@dread_piratefry) February 26, 2026

5.

As a teacher, this post from the U.S. Dept of Education is disturbing on so many levels.

As a Congresswoman, I remain committed to fighting for federal investments that ensure ALL students have access to a high quality education. https://t.co/JSF6oW0wk8 — Jahana Hayes (@RepJahanaHayes) February 25, 2026

6.

So is this what they mean by America being great before? Fucking segregation?!? https://t.co/dOY9ZdFsUD — Coin (@Coinism) February 26, 2026

7.