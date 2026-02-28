‘What’s a decision you made in under 10 seconds that changed your life forever?’ 19 game-changers

Life r/AskReddit

Some people like to pore over facts, take advice, sleep on it, sleep on it again, and then consult their horoscope before making a decision about pretty much anything. Those people are really annoying, and often annoyingly successful because of all that advice and fact-finding and whatnot.

Some decisions, however, have to be made in the blink of an eye, and they’re the type that nathannate01 was keen to hear about when they asked this question.

“What’s a decision you made in under 10 seconds that changed your life forever?”

It turns out that there were quite a lot of those life-changing choices, including these.

1.

My sister asked me to drive her to the music shop to buy a guitar. I point one out and say “that black and gold one is gorgeous. Get that one.” I tell her that if she doesn’t buy it, I will and she says “you don’t even play guitar! What are you gonna do with it?” Walked out of the store with it on a complete whim, spent 3 months learning before I started doing open mics, making friends at the music shop, joining a band, and having the time of my life throughout my 20s.

JupiterTarts

meinehsewelt

3.

Answering a random call at 7pm. HR recruiter for my current employer.

Redditorio

4.

I punched a cop once. I had to deal with years of shit after that though what with probation, community service, and then eventually paying big bucks for a pardon which was a lot easier to get back then.

tigerpayphone

5.

One of my first TV jobs was as a researcher for a kids comedy / science show. On the first day I was given a small task which I finished in half an hour. The producer seemed a bit peeved because he had nothing else for me to do. I offered to feed my research into the scripts and he grumbled “We haven’t written any yet”. Without really thinking I said “Shall I write one?” He laughed condescendingly and said okay. I ended up co-writing the whole series and starring in it as a character I’d created.

FannyFielding

6.

Woke up and coughed up blood. Stood at the sink for a few seconds and decided not to wait and go right to the er to get it checked out. Bilateral PE with my entire left shoulder clotted. If I went back to bed and decided to go later, there would not have been a later.

Mrfrunzi

7.

I decided not to get into an elevator with my ex and her new boyfriend, so I took the stairs instead. On the third flight, I found a discarded scratch-off ticket that ended up being worth $50,000. It’s the only time in my life where being socially awkward actually paid off my mortgage.

Cherrykiss_4u

8.

Was passing by a Navy recruiter office on my walk and some recruiter asked me if I wanted to come in and talk about the navy. Figured what the hell. Flash forward 24 years to yesterday where I just got approved to retire from active duty in December. Have my master’s degree, two houses, and my daughter.

coldbuy_2695

9.

I had just passed my driving test and had money saved up for a small car. Next day, I meet a guy who had recently done hair transplant and he looked incredible! Changed my mind on the spot to get a hair transplant instead of a car. Looking back, it was one of the best decision I’ve made.

BeholdOzymandias

10.