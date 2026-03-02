Donald Trump paid tribute to American soldiers killed in Iran but the payoff felt so wildly inadequate it hurts

US donald trump Iran

Donald Trump has announced the deaths of the first three American soldiers killed in the joint United States-Israel attack on Iran.

Trump’s tribute, such as it was, was already eye-opening enough but it ended up next level, and not in a good way. Sound up!

a slurring Trump in new video on American troops killed by Iran: “Sadly, there will likely be more before it ends. That’s the way it is. Likely be more.“ pic.twitter.com/oSARG2xrv7 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 1, 2026

And these people surely said it best.

1.

I’ve lost men in combat. This is absolutely monstrous to hear from the “Commander-in-Chief.” https://t.co/1IfEGFp4Nd — Fred Wellman (@FPWellman) March 1, 2026

2.

“That’s the way it is,” says draft dodging president who called dead soldiers ‘suckers and losers’. How is the American public ok with this? https://t.co/OK0srQpcj0 — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) March 1, 2026

3.

That’s the way it is. They give orders from a beach club, some other Americans die in a desert. They make money off the government, everyone else owes more. They get away with crimes, and the people who protest them get arrested and even killed. And on and on. The way it is. https://t.co/tv8QzyfFPQ — Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) March 1, 2026

4.

“That’s the way it is.”

The Epstein Class sees America’s working class sons and daughters as fully disposable. You don’t see him sending Barron for this supposedly worthy cause. https://t.co/Jqt5FU2aUk — Krystal Ball (@krystalball) March 1, 2026

5.

“That’s the way it is,” says the five-time draft dodger to our military families who fear their loved one in uniform could be next. What a disgrace. https://t.co/ythZFxSjo4 — Tammy Duckworth (@SenDuckworth) March 2, 2026

6.

I’m not sure how anyone can watch this and think he gives a flying fuck about Americans dying. https://t.co/MMPXlQqkuc — pokey pup (@Whatapityonyou) March 1, 2026

7.

Imagine dying for this https://t.co/sF5mdkYeJs — BASED SAVAGE (@crackcobain__) March 1, 2026

8.

“That’s the way it is.” This is an incredibly callous way for an American President to talk about the sacrifices that our servicemembers make. Our men and women in uniform deserve better. https://t.co/b2b9IxC1ZM — Joaquin Castro (@JoaquinCastrotx) March 2, 2026

9.