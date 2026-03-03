Twitter Lucy connolly

Lucy Connolly complained about someone making her feel ‘uneasy’ on Twitter and the comebacks really did write themselves

Poke Reporter. Updated March 3rd, 2026

Lucy Connolly – you remember – announced she was taking a break from Twitter because someone was making her feel ‘really uneasy’ over there.

And we don’t condone any behaviour making anyone feel uneasy, obviously, on Twitter or anywhere else. But stick with it. Because this is what Connolly – you remember – had to say.

And this isn’t the first time we’ve written ‘the replies wrote themselves’ but this time they did. They really did.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

And also this, very much this.

Fair point.

READ MORE

Susanna Reid had a message for Brits who moved to Dubai to avoid paying tax and Andrew Neil’s rant just made us like it even more

Source