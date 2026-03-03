Lucy Connolly complained about someone making her feel ‘uneasy’ on Twitter and the comebacks really did write themselves

Twitter Lucy connolly

Lucy Connolly – you remember – announced she was taking a break from Twitter because someone was making her feel ‘really uneasy’ over there.

And we don’t condone any behaviour making anyone feel uneasy, obviously, on Twitter or anywhere else. But stick with it. Because this is what Connolly – you remember – had to say.

Im going to lock my account for a while. All joking aside, as thick skinned as I am a certain someone’s behaviour is deeply disturbing and is making me really uneasy, — Lucy Connolly (@LucyTCWife) March 1, 2026

And this isn’t the first time we’ve written ‘the replies wrote themselves’ but this time they did. They really did.

1.

Oh no! Did someone online say something to make you feel unsafe? https://t.co/ejPvxyv62m — That Baratheon Girl 🇪🇺 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 🌹 (@baratheongirl) March 2, 2026

2.

Just “hurty words” though aren’t they hun? 🤡 — Clownitics ™️ ❤️💙🤡💙❤️ (@Clownitics) March 1, 2026

3.

I sympathise. There were some migrants in a hotel recently & people on the internet were suggesting they be burned alive. I bet they locked their accounts too. — Clive Wismayer 🇪🇺🥪 (@CliveWismayer) March 2, 2026

4.

It’s almost as though things you say on social media can have real world consequences after all. pic.twitter.com/bja4tRQIas — Parody Nigel Farage (@Parody_PM) March 2, 2026

5.

Lock it then. You can’t spend your time stirring up hate, then do the trembling victim routine when the replies get ugly. Log off and stop fishing for sympathy. — Dee 🌹 (@DeeWaynee94) March 2, 2026

6.

Lucy wants Freedom of speech but only for Lucy x https://t.co/uvN10x1Cbd — Iona 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇱🇻 (@____iona____) March 2, 2026

7.

Has someone written things on social media that made you feel unsafe oh no that must be terrible — Dr Rachel Claire Morris 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🇨🇦🇪🇺 (@5By5Creativity) March 1, 2026

And also this, very much this.

11 hours ago you wrote this. Are you having trouble finding the lock button? — Sara (@amun_sarah) March 2, 2026

Fair point.

It’s going to be another glorious day ☀️

Enjoying a coffee in the garden this morning. Gym done, every kind of squat imaginable completed. 🦵🍑

You have to keep strong if you want to keep the HE/HIMS at bay! Have a fabulous sunny day xx pic.twitter.com/OR9iN82JOb — Lucy Connolly (@LucyTCWife) March 3, 2026

READ MORE

Susanna Reid had a message for Brits who moved to Dubai to avoid paying tax and Andrew Neil’s rant just made us like it even more

Source