There’s never a bad time to rewatch Bob Mortimer’s hilariously surreal Last One Laughing magic act

Entertainment Bob Mortimer comedy

It’s a year since Prime Video’s comedy series Last One Laughing saw host Jimmy Carr welcome Daisy May Cooper, Rob Beckett, and the always brilliant Bob Mortimer – amongst others – to try and make their co-stars laugh.

Bob turned to one of his predictably surreal routines from the Smell of Reeves and Mortimer, and the much-rewatched clip is a delight. See for yourselves why that is.

Those faces!

TikTok users loved it.

Best thing I’ve watched in ages Ayoade, Wilkinson and Mortimer all brilliant …. Sean Locke Would have been superb on this.

Cazbow

Putting Bob Mortimer in there isn’t fair on all the others.

Mr Reynholm

The FEAR he put into Richard Ayoade was palpable.

KerryCoda

Me and my child tried to play along and not laugh, ended up with us both crying with laughter and having to pause it.

Lisa Wright

I honestly wouldn’t last 5 seconds with Bob Mortimer.

Naomi Tuohy

Bob shared the clip on Twitter, with some extra descriptive magic thrown in for good measure.

Twitter was as impressed as TikTok had been.

1.

This was so hilarious Bob, had me crying with laughter, so so good, reminded me of the shooting stars magic act, sssssshhhh but this took it up a level – A national treasure mate pic.twitter.com/GQ2mryWUKd — Fawlty’s Basil (@KevTwine86) March 22, 2025

2.

When I say I laughed; I cried – Daisy May Cooper’s cross little face when trying not to laugh throughout is a gift; best UK comedy show since Taskmaster https://t.co/tYrj46rgd7 — Katie Conaglen (@KatrinaConaglen) March 26, 2025

3.

No one does egg based comedy better. — Craig Christian (@CraigChristian7) March 21, 2025

4.

It's only a matter of time before we call you Sir Robert Mortimer. I've watched this magic class masterclass a dozen times. Epic stuff!! https://t.co/89wCUfaYsy — James Huskinson (@Borolad_1986) March 25, 2025

5.

The legend strikes again https://t.co/emdtYtsaBE — Darth 'No Protocol AF' Baka (@genreshow) March 22, 2025

6.

Bob is a comedy genius https://t.co/RGzY0N0hOt — Matt Lee (@Matt_Lee_MPL) March 22, 2025

7.

8.

i have yet to see anything better on tv this year. than bob mortimers magic act, & the Shhhh has no right to be as funny as it is https://t.co/VH0u9bd3l5 — Lee Allen (@SufcLee) March 26, 2025

9.

One of my most favourite TV moments ever this. Outstanding. I would have been red carded in an instant https://t.co/Ne4gDtEvTF — Gaz Masters (@gazmasters) March 25, 2025

10.

What a programme this is. No idea how they’re not all having a breakdown watching Bob here https://t.co/ThfEPav5kL — Paul Woods (@pablo8407) March 22, 2025

11.

This Magic Routine was the first time in a long time my sides hurt from laughing so much. SHHHHHHHHH!! https://t.co/ySqPcccp1v — T Miles (@milesy88) March 21, 2025

Because it would be rude not to, we thought we’d remind you of the Smell of Reeves and Mortimer version.

You’re welcome.

READ MORE

This tale of when he tried his ‘reversible toilet’ idea to Christian Slater is our favourite Bob Mortimer story of the year

Source Prime Video Image Screengrab