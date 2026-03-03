Entertainment Bob Mortimer comedy

There’s never a bad time to rewatch Bob Mortimer’s hilariously surreal Last One Laughing magic act

Poke Staff. Updated March 3rd, 2026

It’s a year since Prime Video’s comedy series Last One Laughing saw host Jimmy Carr welcome Daisy May Cooper, Rob Beckett, and the always brilliant Bob Mortimer – amongst others – to try and make their co-stars laugh.

Bob turned to one of his predictably surreal routines from the Smell of Reeves and Mortimer, and the much-rewatched clip is a delight. See for yourselves why that is.

@primevideouk it's ✨ MAGIC ✨ #lastonelaughing episodes 1-4 are out NOW on #primevideo #joelycett #sarapascoe #daisymaycooper #jimmycarr #judilove #lousanders #joewilkinson #harrietkemsley #richardayoade #bobmortimer #robbeckett #roisinconaty @1JudiLove @daisy cooper @Sara Pascoe @Joe Lycett @Jimmy Carr @lousanderscomedian @Harriet Kemsley @robert beckett ♬ original sound – Prime Video UKIE

Those faces!

Rochard Ayoade and Rob Beckett trying to keep straight faces

TikTok users loved it.

Best thing I’ve watched in ages Ayoade, Wilkinson and Mortimer all brilliant …. Sean Locke Would have been superb on this.
Cazbow

Putting Bob Mortimer in there isn’t fair on all the others.
Mr Reynholm

The FEAR he put into Richard Ayoade was palpable.
KerryCoda

Me and my child tried to play along and not laugh, ended up with us both crying with laughter and having to pause it.
Lisa Wright

I honestly wouldn’t last 5 seconds with Bob Mortimer.
Naomi Tuohy

Bob shared the clip on Twitter, with some extra descriptive magic thrown in for good measure.

Twitter was as impressed as TikTok had been.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

Because it would be rude not to, we thought we’d remind you of the Smell of Reeves and Mortimer version.

You’re welcome.

READ MORE

This tale of when he tried his ‘reversible toilet’ idea to Christian Slater is our favourite Bob Mortimer story of the year

Source Prime Video Image Screengrab