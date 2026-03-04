Marco Rubio’s rapid reverse ferret why America invaded Iran surely wasn’t fooling anyone – 14 weapons grade smackdowns

US Iran Marco rubio

You might remember on Tuesday – how long ago that seems already – that we wrote about Marco Rubio explaining why precisely America had attacked Iran, a most unfortunate reveal that prompted a tsunami of mockery and disbelief.

Rubio: There was absolutely an imminent threat and it was that we knew that if Iran was attacked and we believe that they would be attacked, that they would immediately come after us and we were not going to sit there and absorb a blow pic.twitter.com/jFDc38ttKR — Acyn (@Acyn) March 2, 2026

Now the White House high-ups have by all account had a word in Rubio’s ear for either getting it spectacularly wrong or accidentally revealing the truth of the whole appalling saga (delete as appropriate).

Which prompted this spectacular attempt at a reverse ferret by Rubio which was convincing precisely no-one. And revealed Rubio to the barely discernible shadow of a statesman that anyone with a brain knew all along.

REPORTER: Yesterday you told us Israel was going to strike Iran and that's why we needed to get involved. But today the president said Iran– RUBIO: No. Were you there yesterday? REPORTER: Yes. I asked the question pic.twitter.com/PIUVZ2uhIC — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 3, 2026

And these people surely said it best.

This briefing is a shit show.

Rubio is in full panic mode. Manu Raju expertly cornered him on how he said we bombed Iran because of impending Israel attack, and now he's running away from it. They are LYING.

There was no plan. THIS IS ISRAEL'S WAR.pic.twitter.com/U4RrOJKEvk — BrooklynDad_Defiant!☮️ (@mmpadellan) March 3, 2026

I don’t think you could have handled this interaction worse 😂 https://t.co/bVkhg4cV55 — mason (@onehandpolitics) March 3, 2026

Marco Rubio keeps changing what he said and then yelling at reporters for accurately saying what he said. — Machine Pun Kelly 🇺🇦 (@KellyScaletta) March 3, 2026

Not only can’t they coordinate their messaging with each other, they can’t keep their own stories straight. 😂 https://t.co/CAC41p0V3P — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) March 3, 2026

Yesterday I asked Rubio, was there an imminent threat? He said: “There absolutely was an imminent threat. And the imminent threat was that we knew that if Iran was attacked, and we believed they would be attacked, that they would immediately come after us” https://t.co/dpoIFAHMWu — Caitlin Huey-Burns (@CHueyBurns) March 3, 2026

🚨 A reporter told Rubio his story changed overnight.

“Yesterday you said Israel was going to strike Iran — that’s why we got involved.” Rubio’s response: “Were you even there yesterday?”

“Yes. I asked the question.” Watch him unravel from there. No clear answer. No consistent… pic.twitter.com/BPpkSNUiMr — Brian Allen (@allenanalysis) March 4, 2026

Rubio: "I never said we attacked because Israel was going to attack." Also Rubio: "We knew Israel was going to strike Iran, so we had to act first." Rubio vs Rubio pic.twitter.com/aYOspRNxz9 — Ounka (@OunkaOnX) March 4, 2026

Rubio screwed up Sunday by saying the quiet part out loud. Then shit hit the fan – especially with MAGA. It caused problems for Netanyahu. Now he’s trying to say that what he said he didn’t really say. It’s on video. He said what he said. Now he’s lying. https://t.co/IhlHCDqpLU — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) March 3, 2026

His entire job is reconciling the difference between reality and the delusions of the crazy people he works with. — John Collins (@Logically_JC) March 3, 2026

Just to be clear, the Trump administration is calling the Trump administration a liar https://t.co/BvfNYj1yBA — Patrick Skinner (@SkinnerPm) March 3, 2026

HE IS LITERALLY ON TAPE SAYING THAT. HIS WORDS. https://t.co/KlsrflxMEn — HawaiiDelilah™ 🥥🌴🌊 (@HawaiiDelilah) March 3, 2026

To conclude.

Little Marco has found himself in a bit of a pickle. 🍿 — Art Candee 🍿🥤 (@ArtCandee) March 3, 2026

In four words …

Oh he fucked up https://t.co/u2EFEBDl2M — ayden (@squatsons) March 3, 2026

