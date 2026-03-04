US Iran Marco rubio

Marco Rubio’s rapid reverse ferret why America invaded Iran surely wasn’t fooling anyone – 14 weapons grade smackdowns

John Plunkett. Updated March 4th, 2026

You might remember on Tuesday – how long ago that seems already – that we wrote about Marco Rubio explaining why precisely America had attacked Iran, a most unfortunate reveal that prompted a tsunami of mockery and disbelief.

Now the White House high-ups have by all account had a word in Rubio’s ear for either getting it spectacularly wrong or accidentally revealing the truth of the whole appalling saga (delete as appropriate).

Which prompted this spectacular attempt at a reverse ferret by Rubio which was convincing precisely no-one. And revealed Rubio to the barely discernible shadow of a statesman that anyone with a brain knew all along.

And these people surely said it best.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

To conclude.

In four words …

READ MORE

Nick Ferrari tried to get one over the UK’s former ambassador to Iran and was so savagely owned it was magnificent

Source @Acyn