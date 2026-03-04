Donald Trump’s chilling boast that the US could use Spain’s air bases without their permission speaks volumes about him – 18 stark fact-checks

US donald trump spain

Despite claiming that the joint US-Israel attack on Iran is going brilliantly and is well ahead of schedule, Trump is seething because some countries dared to refuse him access to their military bases.

He went on an unhinged rant about the UK, raving about windmills, Sharia law, and Keir Starmer – who has apparently committed the ultimate sin of not being Winston Churchill.

Trump lashes out at the United Kingdom: "The UK has been very uncooperative… They've ruined relationships… They got windmills all over the place that are ruining the country, ruining the landscapes, ruining the beautiful fields… You have Sharia courts adjudicating law." pic.twitter.com/no6uKwrOit — Adam Schwarz (@AdamJSchwarz) March 3, 2026

While we don’t yet know where Trump’s wrath will take the UK, or whether Starmer will temporarily charm him out of his rage, we know where the president stands on Spain, who refused him access to their bases, even for defensive purposes.

Trump: Spain has been terrible. In fact, I told Scott to cut off all dealings with Spain. Spain actually said that we can't use their bases. And that's all right. We could use their base if we want. We could just fly in and use it. Nobody's going to tell us not to use it. pic.twitter.com/XugXBGiypW — Acyn (@Acyn) March 3, 2026

“We could use their base if we want. We could just fly in and use it. Nobody’s going to tell us not to use it.”

In order – no you can’t, no you absolutely can’t, and yes they are.

If the US chose to use Spain’s bases without permission, that would be what’s known in diplomatic terms as ‘declaring war’.

1.

as a Spaniard, i'm utterly devastated to hear Trump wants to cut ties with Spain. how will we survive without lectures on freedom from a man who thinks paella needs ketchup? we'll try to cope with universal healthcare and 30 days of paid vacation. thoughts and tapas y'all 🇪🇸 https://t.co/J94wtq3ywa — marion¹ (@pitlanelando) March 3, 2026

2.

"We could use their base if we want. We could just fly in & use it. Nobody's going to tell us not to use it"–

resident of the Stand Your Ground state https://t.co/26vDCOLTRr — Joyce Carol Oates (@JoyceCarolOates) March 3, 2026

3.

Spain is a sovereign country, not a military asset to be “used” at will. We are proud of our government’s decision not to support an illegal war. Belgium has already aligned with this position. And the European Commission has made it clear: any threat against Spain is a threat… — Nenedenadie (@nenedenadie) March 3, 2026

4.

Dear @NATO, the President of the United States just threatened to unilaterally do as he pleases with yet another NATO Member's territorial space! — Siphiwe Nodwele (@SiphiweNodwele) March 3, 2026

5.

He is a 19th century imperialist. Or at least talks like one and wishes he was one. "We could just fly in" to Spain, against the wishes of the sovereign national government? That's literally an illegal invasion and brazen violation of international law. https://t.co/PA7YWULfbL — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) March 3, 2026

6.

77 million people voted for an illiterate schoolyard bully to be president of the United States. It'll never make sense to me. — TJ (@tj0258_) March 3, 2026

7.

Good grief. SCOTUS gave Trump a free pass in the U.S. Now he thinks the whole world is his to take and push around. — Kimberly 🏕️ 🐶🎗️🎀 (@KimberlySuth) March 3, 2026

8.

This is INSANE https://t.co/Q0ET008Nhz — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) March 3, 2026

9.

So now foreign policy means “we’ll use your bases whether you like it or not”? That’s not strength — it’s a fast track to diplomatic isolation. Sovereign nations control their territory. Alliances run on treaties and consent, not bluster and playground bravado. pic.twitter.com/2jctExYxzI — Marco Draghi (@MDraghi10244) March 3, 2026

10.

Flagrant disregard for European sovereignty — and security. Enough. Close the bases. All of them. https://t.co/jcleYJ0Bio — David Adler (@davidrkadler) March 3, 2026

11.

He seems to be looking for a conflict anywhere he can find one to distract from the Epstein files and a potential excuse to cancel midterm elections. — Mr Incredible (@incredibledude9) March 3, 2026

12.

the guy who has threatened Europe and wanted to invade, Greenland is now worried that our allies don't wanna hang out with him — AnEnemyWithin (@An_Enemy_Within) March 3, 2026

13.

Spain should henceforth be known as Spine — Joy (@Joydas) March 3, 2026

14.

"we don't want anything to do with Spain"

Bro they rejected you — TechChelseaChiefs (@TechChiefsZA) March 3, 2026

15.

So Trump views Spain in the same manner that he does women? — Kinzua Wolfslayer (@KinzuaW) March 3, 2026

16.

I give it a week before Republicans rename "tapas" to "freedom plates" https://t.co/vKKDNE5Pvi — Connor Echols (@connor_echols) March 3, 2026

17.

The US no longer has an actual foreign policy, it has a series of random actions dictated by the whims, sulks & tantrums of an unhinged sociopath whose understanding of the complexities of the world is that of a 6th. grader. 'I'm ending all trade with Spain!' Yeah, sure grandpa! — Ian L Richardson (@ianrich15813274) March 4, 2026

18.

"I just grab 'em by the airbase…" — Werds to live by (@kevingmarsh) March 3, 2026

Noel Casler scathingly summed up the president.

Trump has no culture, zero interest in anything refined or sophisticated. He attacks Spain because such a vibrant and rich place terrifies him. He doesn’t understand beauty or poetry and holds no value for things that can’t be bought in a casino gift shop or a brothel. — NoelCaslerComedy (@caslernoel) March 3, 2026

READ MORE

A Maga insisted the US is not at war with Iran despite bombing it to bits and these A++ comebacks weren’t taking any prisoners

Source Acyn Image Screengrab