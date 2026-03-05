A slavering Maga took great delight from America bombing Tehran to bits and for once in a lifetime David Icke surely spoke for us all

Pics David icke Iran

Although it already feels like forever, it’s less than a week since America and Israel launched their joint attack on Iran and all indictions are that the relentless bombing campaign is not going to stop any time soon.

Videos emerging from the country – and indeed the Indian Ocean, where a US submarine sank an Iranian frigate – give us only a glimpse of the scale of the death and destruction going on right now.

And Magas – this Maga in particular – are simply lapping it up.

🚨 HOLY SMOKES. Look at Tehran, it’s getting HAMMERED by the US and IDF President Trump and Pete Hegseth were NOT kidding around! 🔥pic.twitter.com/duPPj35eJF — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) March 4, 2026

Not everyone shared their point of view, thank goodness, after they shared the video on Twitter.

These are civilian areas. I thought we were bringing their people “freedom?” Looks like yall were full of shit the entire time… again. Fuck you. — Liger (@EdbieLigerSmith) March 4, 2026

Have you enlisted yet, Eric? https://t.co/iRXVerAeKe — 99% Johnny Graz (@jvgraz) March 4, 2026

so, Trump is bombing the people he was supposed to save? pic.twitter.com/siv50MbVrI — Olive (@wargondusud) March 4, 2026

Does this look like freeing the people of Iran ? https://t.co/kvQeo8ilrj — 🦋Ann Van Haute 🦋 (@Anneke172351868) March 4, 2026

Imagine cheerleading the death & destruction of a country thousands of miles away because another country told us to bomb them. How much are you getting paid to promote this insanity? — Vigilant Ohioan 🇺🇲 (@dnis301993) March 4, 2026

But one response in particular went viral – wildly viral – and such are the weird times we’re living in right suddenly we’re all agreeing with David Icke.

Yeah, great isn’t it? There are civilians and kids under that, but what do you care thousands of miles away in Florida? So long as it’s other kids and not you or yours, right? You are deeply sick, mate. Souls are sold so cheaply these days. https://t.co/xWC4v6vVLU — David Icke (@davidicke) March 5, 2026

Didn’t have that on our bingo card (any year ever).

It is so disgusting to see people so gleeful about this war. — David Stewart (@Skrubalub) March 5, 2026

These people cheering on the death of innocents is just sick and demented.

Of course, this particular one occasionally suffocates from being so far up Trumps’ ass. — Kimberly Winkler (@kimwwink) March 5, 2026

David Icke was right about most things… https://t.co/w2BT9yx4RK — Fionn 🍉☘️🍉 X has wiped Gaza timeline posts (@Nolliag66) March 5, 2026

Steady on, let’s not get carried away here, people.

To conclude …

Incredible scenes out of Tehran. March 4, the US began dropping 2000 pound bombs on the densely populated city of 9 million people. I guess we’re not trying to free the Iranians anymore. Also, the administration still says this is not a WAR. pic.twitter.com/8zDw3V7yPT — Ben Swann (@BenSwann_) March 4, 2026

