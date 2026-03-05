Pics David icke Iran

A slavering Maga took great delight from America bombing Tehran to bits and for once in a lifetime David Icke surely spoke for us all

March 5th, 2026

Although it already feels like forever, it’s less than a week since America and Israel launched their joint attack on Iran and all indictions are that the relentless bombing campaign is not going to stop any time soon.

Videos emerging from the country – and indeed the Indian Ocean, where a US submarine sank an Iranian frigate – give us only a glimpse of the scale of the death and destruction going on right now.

And Magas – this Maga in particular – are simply lapping it up.

Not everyone shared their point of view, thank goodness, after they shared the video on Twitter.

But one response in particular went viral – wildly viral – and such are the weird times we’re living in right suddenly we’re all agreeing with David Icke.

Didn’t have that on our bingo card (any year ever).

Steady on, let’s not get carried away here, people.

To conclude …

