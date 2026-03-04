Giles Coren’s A++ take on Brits who moved to Dubai was very entertaining and totally on-point

Celebrity dubai Giles coren Iran

You know when a Brit has moved to Dubai, because they wang on about it constantly on social media, going on about the sunshine or the tax-free lifestyle or whatever the hell it is they love so much about it.

But it’s fair to say it’s not felt quite so idyllic for many people after Donald Trump started raining bombs down on Iran, raising the prospect of a full-scale Middle Eastern war for goodness knows how long to come.

Having quit the UK to avoid paying their fair share, it prompted many people – Good Morning Britain’s Susanna Reid among them – to wonder if now wasn’t the time to make them cough up, especially the ones insisting they be on the first plane out of there.

Which brings us to Giles Coren, a divisive figure if ever there was one, but his take on Brits who moved to Dubai on Times Radio on Wednesday was very funny and totally on-point, and even had people who don’t like Coren cheering.

Well, one or two of them anyway.

“It’s impossible to weep for them.” If you move to Dubai for the tax benefits, you’re also accepting the downsides of living in “the Wild West,” says @gilescoren. @StigAbell | @KateEMcCann pic.twitter.com/escnclgjH7 — Times Radio (@TimesRadio) March 4, 2026

Extra points for the impeccable Alexander Armstrong impression.

And just in case you were interested …

