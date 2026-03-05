Politics joe biden Karoline Leavitt Ukraine

Karoline Leavitt complained that the US gave ‘free’ weapons to Ukraine and got fact-checked into the stratosphere

Saul Hutson. Updated March 5th, 2026

The White House Press Secretary has a hard job. To get up in front of a collection of reporters and use the hard truth and objective facts to discuss what is currently going on in the world is extremely difficult.

Karoline Leavitt also has a hard job. She has to concoct an alternate reality in which basically everything going on in the world is Joe Biden’s fault.

This latest one was a doozy.

Leavitt resorted to name calling and lies to blame Biden for the artillery issues facing America right now. She called the former president “stupid” and “incompetent.” Then she went on to falsely claim that the weapons the United States provided to Ukraine were “for free.”

It really hit all the check points of a classic Leavitt press conference answer. Have a listen.

Leavitt didn’t even try to display any decorum or use any facts. She just got angry and blamed the guy who was in the White House before her current boss.

The social media fact checkers came out in droves to teach Leavitt a lesson.

