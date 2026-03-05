Karoline Leavitt complained that the US gave ‘free’ weapons to Ukraine and got fact-checked into the stratosphere

Politics joe biden Karoline Leavitt Ukraine

The White House Press Secretary has a hard job. To get up in front of a collection of reporters and use the hard truth and objective facts to discuss what is currently going on in the world is extremely difficult.

Karoline Leavitt also has a hard job. She has to concoct an alternate reality in which basically everything going on in the world is Joe Biden’s fault.

This latest one was a doozy.

Leavitt resorted to name calling and lies to blame Biden for the artillery issues facing America right now. She called the former president “stupid” and “incompetent.” Then she went on to falsely claim that the weapons the United States provided to Ukraine were “for free.”

It really hit all the check points of a classic Leavitt press conference answer. Have a listen.

WH @PressSec Karoline Leavitt: “Unfortunately, we had a very stupid and incompetent leader in this White House for four years who gave away many of our best weapons for nothing, for free to another country very far away by the name of Ukraine.” pic.twitter.com/Y8AGdIqm30 — Ostap Yarysh (@OstapYarysh) March 4, 2026

Leavitt didn’t even try to display any decorum or use any facts. She just got angry and blamed the guy who was in the White House before her current boss.

The social media fact checkers came out in droves to teach Leavitt a lesson.

1.

For free? Ukraine gave up the world’s third-largest nuclear arsenal in exchange for security assurances from the US.

Strange how easily that detail disappears in Washington. https://t.co/iOY2skKUPL — Iryna Voichuk (@IrynaVoichuk) March 4, 2026

2.

This administration lies so effortlessly and so frequently. https://t.co/tZMZisrhM0 — Woofers (@NotWoofers) March 5, 2026

3.

What a despicable person she is. — Andrew Nosenko 🇺🇦 🇦🇺 (@noseratio) March 4, 2026

4.

“For free to Ukraine?” Ukraine gave up the world’s third-largest nuclear arsenal under the Budapest Memorandum in exchange for security assurances from the U.S., the U.K., and Russia. One signatory invaded. Others chose to forget their obligations, or to meet them only… https://t.co/ZKApcOZMkg — Inna Sovsun (@InnaSovsun) March 5, 2026

5.

This is the problem with the incredibly stupid. They’re too dumb to realise they’re incredibly stupid.

The rest of us just have to suffer. — 🚜🇺🇦Steve Blurryenko🇬🇧🦈 (@TankieSlappa) March 5, 2026

6.

Of course blame Ukraine while still asking for Ukraine’s help. https://t.co/OWY4jBvKCh — A. Bartaway🇺🇦❤️✊✌️ (@Bartaway) March 4, 2026

7.