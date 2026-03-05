Sport wrestling

This pizza-loving wrestler’s hilarious special move just went wildly viral and there’s simply no topping this

John Plunkett. Updated March 5th, 2026

We don’t watch wrestling quite so much as we used to back in the day. And when we say ‘back in the day’ we mean when Big Daddy, Giant Haystacks and the like were bestriding the ring.

But it might be time to start tuning in again if this semi-pro wrestler’s special move is anything to go by.

It’s a clip that has just gone wildly viral on Twitter for reasons which will surely become obvious.

And just when it couldn’t get any better, guess who turned up?

Bellisimo!

And you can find a whole lot more of Luigi Primo here.

Source @FuckKoroks