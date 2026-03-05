This pizza-loving wrestler’s hilarious special move just went wildly viral and there’s simply no topping this

Sport wrestling

We don’t watch wrestling quite so much as we used to back in the day. And when we say ‘back in the day’ we mean when Big Daddy, Giant Haystacks and the like were bestriding the ring.

But it might be time to start tuning in again if this semi-pro wrestler’s special move is anything to go by.

It’s a clip that has just gone wildly viral on Twitter for reasons which will surely become obvious.

If wrestling is fake, explain this pic.twitter.com/IypIeXNpvd — Eldritch Brick – BE NOT AFRAID (@FuckKoroks) March 4, 2026

And just when it couldn’t get any better, guess who turned up?

This is a me, Luigi Primo, wrestling a Mikey O’shea(mikey_oshea87 on ig) at DREAMSLAM in Santa Ana. The original video was a filmed and a posted by levis.2000 (ig). I make a best a pizza — LuigiPrimo (@BestPizzaChef) March 5, 2026

Bellisimo!

I just found my new favorite wrestler. Sorry, Undertaker. https://t.co/nuywXOzqiO — Ted Nguyen (@FB_FilmAnalysis) March 5, 2026

I can't begin to express how badly I want this man to rule the wrestling world. — BlockWaveX (@HodlSatsX) March 5, 2026

People have this notion that Roman Gladiators fought to the death while in reality it was probably something more like this https://t.co/lsXkBSMjtS — sanstitre (commissions closed) (@sanstitre2000) March 5, 2026

The dough took him out in style. 🤘 pic.twitter.com/6FOxv8vUu2 — JD France (@VicePrincipalJD) March 5, 2026

I really think you should take 10 seconds out of your day and watch this https://t.co/ZURree7s7G — Football Analysis (@FBallAnalysisYT) March 5, 2026

This is WAY better than Logan Paul — 👁 (@TitanTemplar) March 5, 2026

This is like the western version of japanese wrestling 😲 https://t.co/ZP5n70cCUF — Maririn~ (@TopGyaru) March 5, 2026

And you can find a whole lot more of Luigi Primo here.

Source @FuckKoroks