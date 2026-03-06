Politics George monbiot Iran Question Time

George Monbiot on why Britain shouldn’t get dragged into Trump’s war on Iran is brilliantly done and essential viewing for anyone who might think otherwise

John Plunkett. Updated March 6th, 2026

It’s always a treat when George Monboit is a panellist on Question Tine because unlike so many of the people who go on there, journalist, author and Guardian columnist appears to actually know what he’s talking about.

And he especially knew what he was talking about with this minute and a bit analysis of why Trump invaded Iran and why Britain shouldn’t go anywhere near it.

Send it to your friends and family who might think otherwise. And these people appreciated it as much as we did.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

Not everyone appreciated it, obviously.

But that only made us like it even more.

READ MORE

This magnificent takedown of James Cleverly over Iran didn’t just have the Question Time audience applauding

Source @bbcquestiontime H/T @pearceyp78