George Monbiot on why Britain shouldn’t get dragged into Trump’s war on Iran is brilliantly done and essential viewing for anyone who might think otherwise

It’s always a treat when George Monboit is a panellist on Question Tine because unlike so many of the people who go on there, journalist, author and Guardian columnist appears to actually know what he’s talking about.

And he especially knew what he was talking about with this minute and a bit analysis of why Trump invaded Iran and why Britain shouldn’t go anywhere near it.

“The real reason for this attack is spectacle, that’s what Trump trades in” Writer and activist George Monbiot says it would be “foolish” to be “dragged” into the US-Israel war with Iran with “no clear objectives”, saying US President Trump is a “global chaos generator” #bbcqt pic.twitter.com/wj2HcyxOD1 — BBC Question Time (@bbcquestiontime) March 5, 2026

At last someone publicly putting this war in to a real perspective unlike the right wing war mongers and Trump sycophants https://t.co/oCYYRR3sEK — dave lawrence 🐟🐟🐠 (@dave43law) March 6, 2026

What we see here is Donald Trump, acting as he always does, as a global chaos generator. The further we stand away from that, the better off we will be. Well said @GeorgeMonbiot 👏#bbcqt #IranWar pic.twitter.com/5Z1GjhSvgg — Camilla Pearce (@pearceyp78) March 5, 2026

George Monbiot makes an important point. The US (unlike Israel) does not have a clear strategic objective in attacking Iran and, judging by the experience of interventions like Vietnam and Iraq, muddled decision-making in Washington rarely ends well. https://t.co/9dFbnlW6Ci — Robert Patman (@Robert_Patman) March 6, 2026

People are still sane in this country when they listen to reason https://t.co/uJL2bUwsbI — Frances Hinde (@franceshinde) March 6, 2026

George Monbiot nailing it here.. https://t.co/hhzC54LTvm — Paul Newman (@JasonKingHQ) March 6, 2026

The women from the Telegraph next to George looked like she’s chewing a wasp. And when George got a rousing round of applause, she swallowed that wasp. — Davyg (@SlapBatter) March 5, 2026

The whole audience is 100% on The Left and Hate President Trump. Yet again The BBC showing just how BIASED they are while forcing us to pay for their disgusting TV Licence Fee. F The BBC — Professor Yaffel (@ProfessorYaffe1) March 5, 2026

