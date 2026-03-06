Politics George monbiot Iran James cleverly

This magnificent takedown of James Cleverly over Iran didn’t just have the Question Time audience applauding

John Plunkett. Updated March 6th, 2026

To the studios of BBC1’s Question Time, where Donald Trump’s war on Iran was naturally top of the agenda.

One-time Tory party leader wannabe turned shadow cabinet minister James Cleverly was on the panel, as was journalist, author, Guardian columnist and much else besides George Monbiot.

And the Guardian man had a few stern words for Cleverly and it was just magnificent.

Like a particularly grisly kill on a David Attenborough documentary, that.

And these people surely said it best.

To conclude …

Source @Zero_4