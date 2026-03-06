This magnificent takedown of James Cleverly over Iran didn’t just have the Question Time audience applauding

Politics George monbiot Iran James cleverly

To the studios of BBC1’s Question Time, where Donald Trump’s war on Iran was naturally top of the agenda.

One-time Tory party leader wannabe turned shadow cabinet minister James Cleverly was on the panel, as was journalist, author, Guardian columnist and much else besides George Monbiot.

And the Guardian man had a few stern words for Cleverly and it was just magnificent.

George Monbiot: “James Cleverly has learnt nothing from Iraq, nothing from Afghanistan, nothing from Libya. What we see here is Trump acting as a global chaos generator & the further we stand away from that the better”#bbcqt pic.twitter.com/q9otpiaXwW — David (@Zero_4) March 5, 2026

Like a particularly grisly kill on a David Attenborough documentary, that.

And these people surely said it best.

Watch for the almost universal applause at the end.

The UK does NOT support the American/Israeli war with Iran.

Starmer is calling it right. #IranWar https://t.co/fJXUrQg70L — Ted Smith 🇪🇺 (@TedUrchin) March 6, 2026

The look on Cleverley's face is priceless 🤣 https://t.co/xIdrxAziJG — dave lawrence 🐟🐟🐠 (@dave43law) March 6, 2026

Bloody brilliant from the wonderful George who is on point and eviscerates Cleverly 👏👏👏 https://t.co/UFs8MJ8tuc — shirley anne smith (@oscarhero1801) March 6, 2026

Well said and #georgemonbiot the only one the audience clapped for #bbcqt https://t.co/pxor9Iq3iV — Jojo (@JojoMac09157643) March 6, 2026

All of this

We need distance between us and Trump

Not our war https://t.co/21rlE71Sy2 — Tee (@pntnrgn) March 6, 2026

We need to be as far away from Trump as we can get. https://t.co/CN9Ln9VGxu — Mike Jenkins (@mihangelsiencyn) March 5, 2026

To conclude …

Nailed it. Stay away from illegal wars — Frank (@RedCard07) March 5, 2026

