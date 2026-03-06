Our 25 Favourite Funny Tweets of the Week

Twitter tweets of the week

Hello and welcome to our Friday round-up of funny posts from Twitter. There’s a bit of topical stuff in there, so if you’re looking for a way to escape the news, we’re very sorry.

There’s plenty more to entertain you, and – as always – we ask that you show a bit of love to your favourites.

1.

Due to inflation you can now eat food that has been on the floor for up to 7.3 seconds. — Gramps (@GrandpaHarris65) March 2, 2026

2.

Car: omg check your engine! Me: oh no, what’s wrong with it? Car: fuck if I know. — Lurkin' Mom (@LurkAtHomeMom) March 5, 2026

3.

Sorry, idk what a "passkey" is, and at my age, I'm not interested in learning. I'd rather just forget my password and have to reset it each time. — Stephen N. Perkins (@stephenperkins) March 3, 2026

4.

What if I told you that one day in your late 40s you’ll be forced to fast then drink something that makes you violently shit for 24-hours before a group of doctors drug you and shove a camera up your ass and the worst part of the whole experience is the way the drink tastes? — Henpecked Hal (@HenpeckedHal) March 2, 2026

5.

Parenting turns you into a morning person the same way being chased by a bear turns you into a runner. — Cali (@calidaysay) March 3, 2026

6.

every three months there is a moon that only occurs once every 10,000 years — maddy’s profile (@theslowestdays) March 2, 2026

7.

The secret to productivity lies in the balance between espresso and heart palpitations — meghan (@deloisivete) March 4, 2026

8.

Who you are when they steal something from your plate is the real you — Ⓜ️isterD (@MisterD78UK) March 5, 2026

9.

Misogynist? Is there a Mr. Ogynist I can talk to? — Jamarcus “Jam” Lippey (@mizzoulippey) March 2, 2026

10.

“You're very quiet” Thanks for saying this in front of everyone, really helps. — VeryBritishProblems (@SoVeryBritish) March 5, 2026

11.

at the doctor's office booing all the names being called that aren't mine — soup🍓 (@thrluv) March 5, 2026

12.