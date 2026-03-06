Somebody asked if anyone had ever had a ‘famous neighbour’ and the answers were (mainly) very entertainingly Z-list

Celebrity r/AskUK

Living next to a celebrity would be brilliant, wouldn’t it? Imagine if Beyoncé was your neighbour, you’d chatting over the garden fence like old pals in no time.

Except that the likes of Beyoncé unfortunately don’t move to the type of place you can afford to live, so you need to dial back your expectations. Like, right back to ‘bit part in Hollyoaks’ kind of levels.

They’ve been discussing the kind of celebs who end up living next door to plebs like us on the AskUK subreddit after mr_hardwell asked this:

‘Have you ever had a famous neighbour or someone local? A lower league footballer has moved very close to me and now I bump into him all the time at the shop or walking around and it’s fairly mind blowing to me. ‘Have you ever had any famous or even semi-famous moves near or even next door? You don’t have to name them, but let me know what it was like.’

And lots of people chipped in with their entertainingly underwhelming stories of sort of well known neighbours, like these…

1.

‘I used to live two doors down from Beppe from EastEnders’ Mum.’

–Narrow_Ninja5902

2.

‘I used to live down the road from the actress who played Pat Butcher. Pam St Clement. She moved. We moved. We then inadvertently lived down the road from her again.’

–TurnedOutShiteAgain

3.

‘Geoffrey from Fresh Prince of Bel Air used to live in my home town. We would see him around town, he lived in Norwood Green, I told a girl once and she didn’t believe me. So I got a photo taken with him and showed her it, she thought I photoshopped it.’

–ReputationApart5983

4.

‘I lived in the same building as one of the guys in Dead or Alive (you spin me right around baby, right round), in North London. We actually shared a router and I had to knock on his door to ask him to reset it. He was friendly. It’s possibly the lamest brush with fame story in history, but there you are.’

–octoprickle

5.

‘Keith Flint was my neighbour (RIP). Really nice guy!’

–jbenbrook99

6.

‘Neil Buchanan lived around the corner from me growing up. My mum was his cleaner so if I wasn’t at school I’d go with her to his house.’

–princewinter

7.

‘Alex Turner (Arctic Monkeys) and Jon McClure (Reverend and the Makers) used to live next door to my great nan. Jon loved a cuppa and a natter with her as well.’

–ModernMorbidProphecy

8.

‘Tony Iommi lives in our village in Broadway Cotswold. Often see them out and about with their dog.’

–Fakemonger

9.

‘Lived down the road from Robert Llewellyn of Red Dwarf fame as a kid. He and his family looked after our guinea pigs when we went on holiday. My little brother’s died (it was old) while we were away. They buried it in their garden but my brother was really upset insisted they dig it up so we could bury it in our garden.

We moved away when we were little but about 20 years later my sister saw him at a convention and brought it up, he immediately knew who she was.’

–Upbeat-Name-6087

10.

‘Paul Hollywood use to live a few doors up. He became a bit of a local pariah when he diddled where he shouldn’t (because Alex was so lovely).

Caused mayhem when he put on a Bake Off fundraiser for the village school (in the early days) and invited some celeb friends to help with the judging. Bought the whole surrounding area to grid lock when we got unexpectedly invaded with amateur bakers from all over the country.’

–Warm_Brother_1575

11.

‘Stephen Graham lives about 5/10 mins away from me. Quite often see him in the town centre/out and about.’

–thewoefulchasm

12.

‘I used to live on the same road as Kat Slater from Eastenders in the early 2000s.’

–Distant_Touch