Entertainment Andrew tate dubai

This video of ‘the guy who shot Andrew Tate dancing in Dubai’ is today’s funniest thing (and boy do we all need it right now)

David Harris. Updated March 6th, 2026

Andrew Tate has been more of a mockery-magnet than usual recently, thanks to his hilariously ridiculous ‘dancing in Dubai as the bombs fall‘ video. We’re not entirely sure what point he was trying to make, but he was obviously quite pleased with himself. It was reminiscent of a toddler shouting ‘Hey Mum, look what I can do!’ before falling off a swing in a playground.

And now the mockery has been stepped up to the next level by the marvellous comedian and actor Will Sebag Montefiore over on Twitter. Here’s Will, casting himself as the guy filming Tate as he prances about like a tit.

It’s brilliant stuff.

Superb! Others agreed.

And you can find th great @wsebag on Twitter here and on YouTube here!

Lots moe https://x.com/wsebag/status/2029476849336672536?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Source @wsebag