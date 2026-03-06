This video of ‘the guy who shot Andrew Tate dancing in Dubai’ is today’s funniest thing (and boy do we all need it right now)

Entertainment Andrew tate dubai

Andrew Tate has been more of a mockery-magnet than usual recently, thanks to his hilariously ridiculous ‘dancing in Dubai as the bombs fall‘ video. We’re not entirely sure what point he was trying to make, but he was obviously quite pleased with himself. It was reminiscent of a toddler shouting ‘Hey Mum, look what I can do!’ before falling off a swing in a playground.

And now the mockery has been stepped up to the next level by the marvellous comedian and actor Will Sebag Montefiore over on Twitter. Here’s Will, casting himself as the guy filming Tate as he prances about like a tit.

It’s brilliant stuff.

The guy who filmed Andrew Tate dancing in Dubai pic.twitter.com/4Iewf9Mti6 — Will (@wsebag) March 5, 2026

Superb! Others agreed.

1.

Sigmund Freud would have a field day with Tate’s cigar prop, especially if he had seen him in his swimming trunks. 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/Pv7Fa9KrAS — InevitableFacts 🙈🙉🙊 (@Nikhedonia11) March 5, 2026

2.

Reminds me of Midnight Cowboy when Dustin Hoffman dances to keep warm. — cluedont (@cluedont) March 5, 2026

3.

He’s as ‘alpha’ as I am at 66 with arthritis and wonky eyes. — Howard C. Hughes (@bsd_junkie) March 5, 2026

4.

The really tragic thing is that You just know Tate spent hours alone, in front of a full length mirror practising those ‘moves’ before he decided

‘yeah, I’ve nailed it, now it’s time to film it for SM so everyone else can see how fucking cool I am’ pic.twitter.com/B1qHHgwv5Y — Billy J Wrinkles (@billy_wrinkles) March 5, 2026

5.

Are we all *absolutely* sure Andrew Tate isn’t a Kenny Everett character? — Kay Morgan (@KayM77) March 5, 2026

6.

Notice how he never has any women anywhere near him — Toot Sweet (@LiamSheppard) March 6, 2026

7.

The grunts noises are killing me — valarie smith (@valarie27534206) March 5, 2026

8.

Reminiscent of a constipated chicken. — SNAFU (@Rosiewr50) March 6, 2026

9.

Is he dancing or does he just badly need a pee? — DB (@DB_247) March 5, 2026

10.

hehe made me chuckle. Fake grass, fake man, who dad dances in slip on shoes and no socks. Any decent woman would immediately get the ick. — Sharon🖤❤️🤍💚 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@K4rmaRules) March 5, 2026

11.

His posture’s terrible — Diviner (@islander_p74358) March 5, 2026

12.

Who needs Mounjaro to lose weight when you could just watch this on a loop. 🤢🤢🤢 — Eileen Findlay (@EileenFindlay3) March 5, 2026

13.

I think you’ve buried him… I think you’ve killed him off completely — Hassan shah (@mastershah313) March 5, 2026

14.

This Tate guy has no shame or self respect — ando (@AndyIraqi89) March 5, 2026

15.

Absolutely brilliant 👌🏼👌🏼 😂 — Bythepowerofpronouns (@Ifoughtthelawn) March 5, 2026

16.

The little detail of awkward clomping sounds and grunting in the background is so perfect https://t.co/pN5qYnRDQW — Cam (@camcavers) March 5, 2026

17.

Andrew Tate deserves every bit of mockery that goes his way. What a joke of a man he is https://t.co/YnM8pn3YmS — The Streaming Consciousness (@NotMerkle) March 5, 2026

And you can find th great @wsebag on Twitter here and on YouTube here!

Lots moe https://x.com/wsebag/status/2029476849336672536?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Source @wsebag