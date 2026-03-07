Videos optical illusion

An optical illusion has got people very confused about which way this horse is walking through the snow. What can you see?

Poke Reporter. Updated March 7th, 2026

Our brains can play really weird tricks on us.

When images are relayed to the eye, the path of light means they arrive upside down, and the brain flips them. Our brains are hard-wired to see faces in things, hence the ‘Jesus is in my toast’ phenomenon.

And then there are things like this – optical illusions that get the internet arguing over ‘Laurel or Yanny’, ‘black and blue or white and gold’ or – in this case – which way is the horse walking?

It’s obviously walking away …no, wait, erm – that’s its face, so errrr – we give up.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

Even Dr. Lemma was foxed. Or horsed.

READ MORE

A trick of the eye makes it look like this building is revolving but it’s not (is it?)

Source DoctorLemma Image Screengrab