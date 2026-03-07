An optical illusion has got people very confused about which way this horse is walking through the snow. What can you see?

Videos optical illusion

Our brains can play really weird tricks on us.

When images are relayed to the eye, the path of light means they arrive upside down, and the brain flips them. Our brains are hard-wired to see faces in things, hence the ‘Jesus is in my toast’ phenomenon.

And then there are things like this – optical illusions that get the internet arguing over ‘Laurel or Yanny’, ‘black and blue or white and gold’ or – in this case – which way is the horse walking?

Your brain cannot decide which way this horse is walking, and that is by design. The “horse walking” illusion is a classic case of bistable perception, where the brain receives two equally valid interpretations of the same image but can only display one at a time. Because the… pic.twitter.com/sFX5foZWkT — Dr. Lemma (@DoctorLemma) February 19, 2026

It’s obviously walking away …no, wait, erm – that’s its face, so errrr – we give up.

1.

You have been fooled *by a horse*. Let that sink in. https://t.co/LkoiLcQDlG — barney farmer (@barneyfarmer) February 19, 2026

2.

actually if you think the horse is walking away from the camera, youre used to seeing a healthy horse; if you think the horse is walking towards the camera, you think the horse is thick in the butt https://t.co/fuhbNCF3mA — shaggy de rolo ⋆˚꩜｡ • yağmur day (@gayguvercin) February 19, 2026

3.

The head being at the front is usually a good indicator, you utter nutjob https://t.co/Me2mJW6BQp — Jack Moore (@Jack_Moore7) February 19, 2026

4.

It’s that blue dress/ gold dress thing all over again, isn’t it? https://t.co/0gVSTxiIlX — Anne💙Bruton (@AnnieBruton) February 19, 2026

5.

What are you talking about?

It’s clearly walking for—oh I see it now… https://t.co/nW2tjy7wKV — Happy Potato (@BenisKen) February 19, 2026

6.

this is wigging me out https://t.co/LT3fnLxzLZ — sam 🍂 (@burritoprophet) February 19, 2026

7.

If you can’t immediately tell which way the horse is moving then your school system has failed you. By using the telephone poles and yourself as reference points you can form two triangles. Next you can solve for (h)orse then find the area of the orange triangle. Once completed…… https://t.co/0l0XB20EgD pic.twitter.com/OK02qFa3DD — Seanic (@HyperSeanic) February 19, 2026

8.

nobody realizing the horse does both in this video. amazing engagement bait. it walks towards the camera at an angle then slightly loops back and starts moving away from the camera at a similar yet opposite angle https://t.co/mLxOG8YzVx — jotchua  (@iGasLightOldPpl) February 19, 2026

9.

lol it’s clearly walking toward the camera. It’s not even remotely confusing or doubtful. lol — Zoya (@Z_o_y_a__) February 19, 2026

10.

It's crazy na how the brain fills in missing information and still isn’t sure. Perception really is just a best guess. — prashant varma (@realpvarma) February 19, 2026

11.

I’ve never seen horses walk backwards, at least not unless they were trained to and directed by a human. Horses walk the way their heads are pointed. There is zero confusion. — Krista Terry (@kristalynnterry) February 19, 2026

12.

Horse got me second-guessing reality. Walking towards or away? My brain's on a loop. — Won Reasley (@wonreasley_) February 19, 2026

13.

This is such a fascinating example of how our brain fills in gaps. I watched it twice and my perception flipped both times. A perfect reminder that what we see is not always as fixed as we think. — Harald von der Ems (@DerEmskanal) February 19, 2026

14.

This is the media summed up in 5 seconds https://t.co/YNzMZxIKoa — Jacks 3’s (@jacks3s) February 19, 2026

Even Dr. Lemma was foxed. Or horsed.

No matter how many times I look, I genuinely cannot tell if it is walking toward me or away. My brain just refuses to commit. — Dr. Lemma (@DoctorLemma) February 19, 2026

