News donald trump Iran

Donald Trump was asked if Americans should now worry about attacks at home and his unbelievably heartless answer would put even Lord Farquaad to shame

Michael White. Updated March 7th, 2026

Since the US and Israel started attacking Iran last weekend, Donald Trump has veered into rhetorical territory previously only occupied by Lord Farquaad from Shrek, who memorably told his subjects: “Some of you may die, but it’s a sacrifice I’m willing to make.”

Trump said something to that effect in his first announcement of the attack on Iran.

And now he’s at it again in an interview about the Iran conflict with Time magazine. When asked if Americans should now be worried about retaliatory attacks on the homeland, he replied: “I guess.”

The full quote from the piece reads:

“I guess,” he says. “But I think they’re worried about that all the time. We think about it all the time. We plan for it. But yeah, you know, we expect some things. Like I said, some people will die. When you go to war, some people will die.”

As you’d expect, the callousness and indifference of his remarks have caused outrage.

Source: Twitter/X/JonLemire