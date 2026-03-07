Donald Trump was asked if Americans should now worry about attacks at home and his unbelievably heartless answer would put even Lord Farquaad to shame

News donald trump Iran

Since the US and Israel started attacking Iran last weekend, Donald Trump has veered into rhetorical territory previously only occupied by Lord Farquaad from Shrek, who memorably told his subjects: “Some of you may die, but it’s a sacrifice I’m willing to make.”

Trump said something to that effect in his first announcement of the attack on Iran.

“Some of you may die, but it’s a sacrifice I am willing to make.” https://t.co/MWtqHTJAEi pic.twitter.com/n7ymx3dwFa — _ (@SundaeDivine) February 28, 2026

And now he’s at it again in an interview about the Iran conflict with Time magazine. When asked if Americans should now be worried about retaliatory attacks on the homeland, he replied: “I guess.”

Asked whether Americans should be worried about retaliatory attacks at home, Trump acknowledges the possibility: “I guess,” he says “Like I said, some people will die. When you go to war, some people will die.” https://t.co/8l5XEzlGDF — Jonathan Lemire (@JonLemire) March 6, 2026

The full quote from the piece reads:

“I guess,” he says. “But I think they’re worried about that all the time. We think about it all the time. We plan for it. But yeah, you know, we expect some things. Like I said, some people will die. When you go to war, some people will die.”

As you’d expect, the callousness and indifference of his remarks have caused outrage.

But not him. Not his sons or daughters. Not his grandchildren. — Stacy Hislop (@Stacyleehislop) March 6, 2026

“I guess”. You’ve got to be kidding me. We have totally unserious, completely incompetent people taking us into mindless deadly war. https://t.co/rUlj3hDYkm — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) March 6, 2026

The fuck kind of answer is this https://t.co/M9gKuCk9zD — Angry Staffer (@Angry_Staffer) March 6, 2026

“Shit happens” is not a great message from a President during war https://t.co/T5ddbMxYLV — Dan Pfeiffer (@danpfeiffer) March 6, 2026

Not him or his family. Ordinary Americans will die, who didn’t want this illegal and unnecessary and avoidable war. He doesn’t care. He’s a sociopath. https://t.co/ok3HudQvu6 — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) March 6, 2026

The President says we should worry about terrorist attacks against America in retaliation for the war he started. “People die.” That’s all we get. https://t.co/r45lO0ybUj — Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) March 6, 2026

Is "I guess" good enough for you? For the safety of your family? Trump and his family have Secret Service. You don't have that luxury to protect your family from a terrorist attack led on by Trump's recklessness and insanity. https://t.co/RJZYlnLXjW — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) March 6, 2026

The guy who golfed while thousands of Americans were dying a day doesn’t care if we live or die.

Who could have ever guessed. https://t.co/VfOWL1ybJd — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) March 6, 2026

I think everyone should understand that the president views you as cattle https://t.co/dznU4QPzdV — Paul Blest (@pblest) March 6, 2026

“I guess”? We are at war and no one bothered to try and stop him? The American people do not want to be at war. End of story. https://t.co/7zgcaaZnV1 — Maria Shriver (@mariashriver) March 6, 2026

For a war whose goals we still don’t know https://t.co/xHZTfJhXG4 — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) March 6, 2026

I'd like you to imagine for a second what would happen if Joe Biden or Barack Obama or Hillary Clinton or Kamala Harris had said this https://t.co/YSQrqcNoGq — Julia Ioffe (@juliaioffe) March 6, 2026

Yeah, some people will die. Not your people, just some people. And that makes it ok, huh? What a POS. https://t.co/GBI3Ht3yN8 — Governor Newsom Press Office (parody) (@AwesomeNewsom) March 6, 2026

Source: Twitter/X/JonLemire