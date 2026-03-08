Round Ups funny tweets twitter x
People are sharing what they think are the best tweets of all time – 18 of the funniest, filthiest contenders to help you forget the world is screwed
Let’s be honest: with the world the way it is right now, we need to take every chance we can get to laugh.
So when someone on Twitter/X this week asked for people’s suggestions for the best tweet of all time, we had to pull together the best replies.
what’s the best tweet of all time?
— Natism (@his4Everz) March 4, 2026
Helpfully, this very week a new contender emerged for entry to the pantheon of all-time great tweets.
1.
Tweet of the year? pic.twitter.com/npeXHLqs5l
— Harry Eccles (@Heccles94) March 6, 2026
No, seriously. An all-timer.
.
This! pic.twitter.com/0SdXlhKukQ
— ThatSeemsUnlikely (@TTSQ_) March 7, 2026
But here are the rest of the suggestions, all gold!
2.
easily the best tweet of all time https://t.co/yoQn3I1QXl pic.twitter.com/JDGfaBZXwt
— taoki (@justalexoki) March 5, 2026
3.
https://t.co/Zkk1atIEeK pic.twitter.com/tIaUzW6G1J
— McErin☘️ (@colleen_eileen) March 6, 2026
4.
10 year anniversary coming up https://t.co/Lk6C9iSNne pic.twitter.com/cl6VtzSHkq
— ᐱ ᑎ ᑐ ᒋ ᕮ ᒍ (@Andr3jH) March 6, 2026
5.
Fucking timeless.. https://t.co/iVn3rADFpN pic.twitter.com/rmxexejJma
— Friendly Neighborhood Comrade (@SpiritofLenin) March 6, 2026
6.
https://t.co/x3jf7OZ9ve pic.twitter.com/8qzoVVl2IP
— calvin westra (@filet_o_calvin) March 7, 2026
7.
https://t.co/UnEENhm38e pic.twitter.com/VsQlhIcCwo
— Mark Gillies (@5goalthriller) March 6, 2026
8.
this might actually be the best tweet of all time https://t.co/yoQn3I1QXl pic.twitter.com/5eZyJ9ROkX
— taoki (@justalexoki) March 5, 2026
9.
up there https://t.co/dvu56pqSJ4 pic.twitter.com/nBCTs80BCP
— faith!? (@soggystyrofoam) March 7, 2026
10.
https://t.co/Q72McZs4S9 pic.twitter.com/LwWNYmwaGb
— crawf (@crawf34) March 6, 2026
11.
https://t.co/xOJdKNDR9D pic.twitter.com/0OU6y9PmCf
— paulwall1970 (@paulwall1970) March 7, 2026
12.
— Christian Mindset (@ChristianMind_) March 6, 2026
13.
Mine was pretty good pic.twitter.com/5ZFnVkAp5J
— ganso (@gansotonto) March 5, 2026
14.
https://t.co/zVGB1iRHxO pic.twitter.com/fPk0tekxxq
— Dan (@leathergregory) March 6, 2026
15.
https://t.co/y9ZTkXNQIF pic.twitter.com/w5Pmb8P61J
— Jonathan Fine (@jonathanbfine) March 6, 2026
16.
https://t.co/qYGrylqzUH pic.twitter.com/oVmGPIf0Aj
— Colin the Dachshund (@DachshundColin) March 6, 2026
17.
England in Brazil for World Cup 2014 pic.twitter.com/sOYrl2gA9z
— Goddammitsomuch (@goddammitsomuch) March 7, 2026
18.
This one. Nothing else comes close… https://t.co/YfOFYLyGQG pic.twitter.com/e2UWeZHE7G
— James (@jamesinsurrey) March 6, 2026
Source: Twitter/X/his4Everz