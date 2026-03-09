Sarah Pochin embraced the spirit of Thatcher to troll Keir Starmer and was magnificently owned into next week

Politics Iran Keir Starmer Sarah pochin

Nigel Farage’s Reform UK is predictably unhappy that Keir Starmer didn’t immediately drop everything (bombs, mostly) to join Donald Trump’s war on Iran.

And Reform UK MP Sarah Pochin – you remember – embraced the spirit of Margaret Thatcher to troll the PM on Twitter, suggesting the late PM would ‘never have hesitated’ to climb into bed with Trump.

Maggie would never have hesitated in allowing our American allies to use our bases. 🇬🇧 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/qXpHs5GcQT — Sarah Pochin MP (@SarahForRuncorn) March 8, 2026

And we’re glad she did, in a way, because it prompted no end of A++ replies and these people surely said it best.

1.

When Argentina invaded the Falklands, she asked for help from The USA and they refused. https://t.co/zooWK7tTZ2 — JmRoyle #LFC #YNWA #BLM #RejoinEU (@MyArrse) March 8, 2026

2.

Reagan disrespected her and Britain when he invaded Grenada without telling her. Trump didn’t tell Starmer or our other allies. She roasted him. Yet again, another Reform person seeks to use her for their own ends. You are a mouse in a maze- and not even in the “shadow” cabinet. — Isobel Oakeshitt (@isobeloakeshitt) March 8, 2026

3.

‘Reagan blindsided Thatcher over the US invasion of the Commonwealth island of Grenada in 1983, giving her less than 12 hours’ notice of the attack.

Thatcher responded in the strongest language, telling Reagan in a late-night cable she was “deeply disturbed”. Her foreign… https://t.co/Rij2aU0R3o — Michael Murphy (@michaelmurph_y) March 8, 2026

4.

Warmonger and American lapdog.

The sacrifice of British lives is a lot easier to demand when it’s someone else’s sons and daughters on the line, isn’t it? — Manonthemoon (@Vittles_Cafe) March 8, 2026

5.

6.

You ignoramus. Thatcher completely objected to the US Invasion of Commonwealth Grenada in 1983 and protested it vehemently. She warned Reagan that it would appear like Western colonialism and she told him that the invasion would have “serious and damaging” consequences. — Chris Formaggia (@ChrisFormaggia) March 8, 2026

7.

Maggie would not have hesitated to call Nigel Farage a lying, corrupt, treacherous cunt either I’ll wager. Alongside Kohl and Mitterrand she was the architect of the Single Market. Who do you work for Sarah? — The Purple Pimpernel (@Eyeswideopen69) March 8, 2026

8.

My dear Sarah, for all her faults ‘Maggie’ repeatedly called out Israel & the US. She implemented an arms embargo, criticised settlement expansion, and supported Palestinian self-determination, often clashing with the US. She would have told Trump ‘No’. https://t.co/cSB3chRGtB — Mark Seddon (@MarkSeddon1962) March 9, 2026

9.

You moron, the US stayed neutral during the Falklands… pic.twitter.com/Sb0c6YTCiU — PoliticalX (@Politics20204) March 8, 2026

To conclude …

Nonsense. Reagan refused to help Maggie in the Falklands and remained neutral apart from a few bits of back channel intelligence.

Then the following year he invaded the British commonwealth country of Grenada without even notifying her. She would have told him to stop being a… pic.twitter.com/peWy4Vkh24 — 🐧 Tāwhaki the Penguin God🐧🦞 (@TawhakiTheGod) March 8, 2026

