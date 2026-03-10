Donald Trump tried to big up his presidency like no other but it ended up a glorious self-own – 14 A++ responses

US donald trump

No-one loves Donald Trump as much as Donald Trump. Well, not since Marjorie Taylor Greene appeared to see the light (at the time of writing).

So it was no surprise to see the American president bigging up his achievements all the way to 11, proudly declaring that none of his predecessors would have done what he’s done. Except he didn’t say it so politely as that, obviously.

Trump: “No other president can do some of this shit I’m doing” pic.twitter.com/RSyRUNuwYL — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 9, 2026

And while it was something of an open goal, obviously, people still had to hit the back of the net, and these A++ responses did it in spectacular style.

1.

He’s got a point there. https://t.co/hE6VOSFLBl — Michael McFaul (@McFaul) March 9, 2026

2.

Putting aside the utter lack of decorum, he’s right. He can do what others can’t because he lacks the moral compass, healthy shame, and functioning conscience that normally restrain people from doing terrible things. I suppose in his twisted mind, that’s something to brag about. https://t.co/xzOoOEroMC — Jennifer Erin Valent (@JenniferEValent) March 9, 2026

3.

man, he’s right for all the wrong reasons https://t.co/zIx9KZlbJH — Polling USA (@USA_Polling) March 9, 2026

4.

Trump: “No other president can do some of this shit I’m doing” Fact check: true.

pic.twitter.com/wwrAZjFDRY — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) March 10, 2026

5.

No other president would do some of the shit he’s doing because they respected themselves and the country. — (@LucifersTweetz) March 9, 2026

6.

BREAKING: Trump: “No other president could do some of this shit that I’m doing.” — Donald J. Trump You can say that again, and it’s definitely som “SHIT!” Got us into a pointless new war, raised gas prices the fastest ever, hid the Epstein files because he was in them 20,000… pic.twitter.com/4lJlwsD6ez — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) March 9, 2026

7.