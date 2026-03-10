Donald Trump was asked to clarify if it was the ‘beginning’ or the ‘end’ of the war and his answer totally nailed the state of the man and his presidency

US donald trump Iran Pete hegseth

To no-one’s great surprise anywhere, there have been contradicting signals emerging from the White House about exactly how long Donald Trump’s war on Iran is likely to last.

It would probably help if they stopped changing their objectives, obviously, but that’s for another time.

Defence, sorry, war secretary Pete Hegseth said it was just the beginning while Trump has said it is pretty much game over. So it was no surprise when one reporter asked: ‘So which is it?’

And Trump’s answer, such as it was, totally nailed the state of the man and his presidency right now.

Q: You said the war is ‘very complete.’ But your defense secretary says ‘this is just the beginning.’ So which is it? TRUMP: You could say both pic.twitter.com/4orXm5ZM4b — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 9, 2026

And these people surely said it best.

He should be remembered as the most successful con artist of all time. He’s got an answer for everything. — David Caines (@davidcaines) March 9, 2026

i feel like i am taking CRAZY PILLS https://t.co/u1B65IecSv — Peter Twinklage (@PeterTwinklage) March 9, 2026

What a time to be alive. To be governed by pure idiocy, just the dumbest people alive – but in charge. https://t.co/tEM6IDG8jD — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) March 9, 2026

America is the only country capable of producing a creature this stupid and consequential https://t.co/viWIzp27MW — sean illing (@seanilling) March 10, 2026

It’s the beginning of a forever war that is also basically over. We’re practically finished and also only getting started. This thing is basically done and also might never end. https://t.co/ByHJETJEBM — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) March 9, 2026

Schrodingers War — Luke Gromen (@LukeGromen) March 9, 2026

