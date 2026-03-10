Kemi Badenoch said she’s super concerned about rising energy prices and the entirety of the internet responded as one

Politics Iran Kemi Badenoch

Never let it be said that Kemi Badenoch isn’t the absolute queen of joined up thinking.

Here is the leader of the opposition sharing her concerns about the soaring cost of energy prices as a result of Donald Trump’s war on Iran. How worried is she? This worried.

‘I’m very worried about families who will be thinking about how to fill up their car, their energy bills’ Badenoch calls on the government to extend the 5p fuel duty cut amid concern about the impact of the conflict in Iran on the cost of fuel pic.twitter.com/0E4Z7TFUnq — ITVPolitics (@ITVNewsPolitics) March 9, 2026

And yet while Badenoch was busy calling on Keir Starmer to sort it out, the entirety of the Internet was suggesting Badenoch might like to give her head a wobble. Because … this.

1.

This fucker literally called for the UK to help Trump in the actions that caused this price hike. https://t.co/d3Iqweo0rl — Mike Holden (@MikeHolden42) March 9, 2026

2.

Why are you supporting the war then? https://t.co/GfkrjuObEo — Anna (@ox_anna29) March 9, 2026

3.

Badenoch offers her full support to Trump and his illegal war. Yet here she is complaining about the financial consequences of supporting Trump’s illegal war. Yes, she really is this thick. — Sarah (@timetoshine1234) March 9, 2026

4.

Unconditionally support an illegal war, then act shocked when the consequences include higher energy prices. Do they think the British public are fools? https://t.co/8bgdFp6qtu — Zarah Sultana MP (@zarahsultana) March 9, 2026

5.

This from the same leader who was calling for the Government to be involved in offensive strikes in the Middle East, which have directly driven up international oil prices. Completely unserious. https://t.co/Ufbozbnwj7 — Jacob Collier MP (@JacobCollierMP) March 9, 2026

6.

Says Bullet Barbie who believes we should be attacking not defending. She is playing pure politics and badly as she is out of touch with most of the nation . — dave lawrence 🐟🐟🐠 (@dave43law) March 9, 2026

7.

you spent the last week demanding the govt get involved and escalate the conflict that has caused this! https://t.co/nzwfwZCvg8 — Ben Smoke (@bencsmoke) March 9, 2026

8.

Badenoch does not know what she says from one day to the next. — Lyndy Mountain (@LyndyMountain) March 9, 2026

9.

Hang on she wants more bombing and now can’t understand why oil prices are heading towards the moon. — andrew bunch (@Andrewbunchlfc) March 9, 2026

