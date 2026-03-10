Politics Iran Kemi Badenoch

Kemi Badenoch said she’s super concerned about rising energy prices and the entirety of the internet responded as one

John Plunkett. Updated March 10th, 2026

Never let it be said that Kemi Badenoch isn’t the absolute queen of joined up thinking.

Here is the leader of the opposition sharing her concerns about the soaring cost of energy prices as a result of Donald Trump’s war on Iran. How worried is she? This worried.

And yet while Badenoch was busy calling on Keir Starmer to sort it out, the entirety of the Internet was suggesting Badenoch might like to give her head a wobble. Because … this.

Source @ITVNewsPolitics