People reckon Trump is already looking for someone to blame the war on Iraq on – 17 brutally on-point responses

US donald trump Iran Marco rubio

It’s hard to know whether Donald Trump is achieving his goals with his war on Iraq, mostly because it’s not at all clear what he was trying to achieve in the first place. Beyond the appalling spectacle of destruction, obviously.

But 10 days or so into the conflict, people reckon the American president is already looking around for someone to pin the blame on if/when it all goes horrifically wrong.

Why? Because, this.

Trump: “Based on what Steve and Jared and Pete and others were telling me, Marco is so involved, I thought they were going to attack us” pic.twitter.com/0orkoO0TSp — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 9, 2026

And these people surely said it best.

1.

Holy crap. Two of the four people who convinced him that we had to bomb Iran immediately don’t even work in our government. https://t.co/3W2OemLAOh — Bryan Behar (@bryanbehar) March 10, 2026

2.

There goes Stephen Miller, Jared Kushner, Pete Hegseth and Marco Rubio — right under the bus. 😂😂😂 https://t.co/Q9w579O7av — JΛKΣ (@USMCLiberal) March 10, 2026

3.

never ever ever accepts responsibility for his nonstop screw-ups https://t.co/A7M8JGDi3h — John Harwood (@JohnJHarwood) March 9, 2026

4.

Holy cow. He is throwing them under the bus in such a bad way. This is amazing! 🤣🤣 https://t.co/y3Adep8CNw — Brandon Weichert (@WeTheBrandon) March 10, 2026

5.

With every passing day, the decision of Starmer and his cabinet a) not to join the Iranian war b) to delay access to bases looks wiser and wiser. Trump’s press conference last night shows he has no real idea what the objectives are and its duration is arbitrary. And if it does… https://t.co/wcGWJCS92Q — Lewis Goodall (@lewis_goodall) March 10, 2026

6.

In that case you’re an idiot. But then we knew that. https://t.co/R1DAHui65I — David Icke (@davidicke) March 10, 2026

7.

America launched its biggest war in the Middle East in 20 years, evidently, on the advice of two real estate guys and a former Fox News host…… https://t.co/Ve1VKv1WDq — Nick Bryant (@NickBryantNY) March 10, 2026

8.

And there it is. Psychopath always blames others for his own epic fuckups. https://t.co/l2vnGxjDYB — Nancy Levine Stearns (@nancylevine) March 9, 2026

9.