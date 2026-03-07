News Andrew tate dubai Iran

Andrew Tate posted a video about “crossing the desert” to Dubai but luckily a dignified camel was there to mock him to his face on our behalf

Michael White. Updated March 7th, 2026

The news for the past week has been dominated by a lot of unpleasant Western men causing pain and suffering in the Middle East. And so we turn to Andrew Tate and his latest saga of being ‘detained’, allegedly in Saudi Arabia, as he tried to enter Dubai.

Tate posted videos over the last few days, claiming he had been held for refusing to get off a bus for a security check as he tried to travel to Dubai. The purpose of his mission to Dubai being, erm, wanting to be in a war zone.

Leaving aside how confusing Tate’s timeline has been this week – he had posted a video of him “dancing” in Dubai as bombs fell – Tate has just posted that he has been “released from migrant jail” and is starting his “desert crossing” to Dubai.

Of course, Tate isn’t wandering in the desert like some biblical figure. He has a jeep. And if you look in the background, there are power lines and other indicators that he’s very near civilisation and so in for a short journey.

Best of all, a camel comes into shot of the video. Tate tries to offer the camel his cigar – sure, why not? – but even the camel seems to be thinking, ‘Who is this muppet?’

The camel isn’t alone in its thinking.

Source: Twitter/X/Cobratate