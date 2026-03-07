Andrew Tate posted a video about “crossing the desert” to Dubai but luckily a dignified camel was there to mock him to his face on our behalf

News Andrew tate dubai Iran

The news for the past week has been dominated by a lot of unpleasant Western men causing pain and suffering in the Middle East. And so we turn to Andrew Tate and his latest saga of being ‘detained’, allegedly in Saudi Arabia, as he tried to enter Dubai.

Tate posted videos over the last few days, claiming he had been held for refusing to get off a bus for a security check as he tried to travel to Dubai. The purpose of his mission to Dubai being, erm, wanting to be in a war zone.

Leaving aside how confusing Tate’s timeline has been this week – he had posted a video of him “dancing” in Dubai as bombs fell – Tate has just posted that he has been “released from migrant jail” and is starting his “desert crossing” to Dubai.

RELEASED FROM MIGRANT JAIL AND STARTING DESERT CROSSING. PHONES HAVE JUST BEEPED WITH MISSILE WARNINGS ⚠️ TARGET: DUBAI pic.twitter.com/S8GAMuCsXH — Andrew Tate (@Cobratate) March 6, 2026

Of course, Tate isn’t wandering in the desert like some biblical figure. He has a jeep. And if you look in the background, there are power lines and other indicators that he’s very near civilisation and so in for a short journey.

Best of all, a camel comes into shot of the video. Tate tries to offer the camel his cigar – sure, why not? – but even the camel seems to be thinking, ‘Who is this muppet?’

The camel isn’t alone in its thinking.

1.

Here I got you this cool sticker for your car pic.twitter.com/MWYLUigYVs — Irina Ilkiw (@IrinaIlkiw) March 6, 2026

2.

This guy so phony. unbelievable. There is no harsh desert between Oman border and Dubai. You can even see the power lines in the background. He is acting as if he is going through the Empty Quarter of Saudi Arabia. Even the camel smelled the grift. https://t.co/OFdjp4riyQ — @Move to Muscat (@movetomuscat) March 6, 2026

3.

Iranian missiles and drones keep on hitting the wrong targets https://t.co/5gYzQotWke — Dr Andreas Krieg (@andreas_krieg) March 6, 2026

4.

You have no idea how much i wanted that camel to spit in his face 😄 — Bricktop_NAFO (@Bricktop_NAFO) March 6, 2026

5.

If you believe this, I’ve got an online course you should really look into https://t.co/ZPW0RMKywV — The Stoic Plumber (@thestoicplumber) March 6, 2026

6.

Peter No'Tool as Lawrence of Arabia https://t.co/SxfNAAr4F8 — Sean Ap William #FBPE💙 (@shunka9) March 6, 2026

7.

For christ sake, stop. What are you even doing? What are you planning on achieving? Who the flying fuck do you think you are? Are you deliberately trying to make yourself look like a total cock? — Craig Bromfield (@craigbromf) March 6, 2026

8.

Calm down pal, you're hardly behind enemy lines. — Allan Stewart (@allanbstewart1) March 6, 2026

9.

Bro, the world has found out. You're trending world-wide for staging a convoy. How do you stage a fucking convoy? They said you can see the powerlines in the background 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 The grift is real and you are cooked. You won't live down getting you ass beat 🤣 https://t.co/0V9D6iWuF3 pic.twitter.com/BG0Xv2W6x2 — Man and Superman 🥊🥋🏀 (@MainEventTV_AKA) March 6, 2026

Source: Twitter/X/Cobratate