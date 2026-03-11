Celebrity Andrew tate louis theroux

Andrew Tate dismissed Louis Theroux as ‘irrelevant’ and Theroux’s A++ comeback was simply magnificent

John Plunkett. Updated March 11th, 2026

Louis Theroux has a new documentary out this week interviewing some of the leading characters – ‘character’ might be overdoing it – of the toxic manosphere.

Clown prince Andrew Tate won’t be there, however, despite the best part of a year spent trying to persuade him to take part.

Theroux told Romesha Ranganathan how Theroux had used Google searches to dismiss him as irrelevant, although it was the award-winning documentary man and all-round good egg who ended up having the last laugh.

Boom!

And these people loved it as much as we did.

Source Romesh Ranganathan Show