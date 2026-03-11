Andrew Tate dismissed Louis Theroux as ‘irrelevant’ and Theroux’s A++ comeback was simply magnificent

Celebrity Andrew tate louis theroux

Louis Theroux has a new documentary out this week interviewing some of the leading characters – ‘character’ might be overdoing it – of the toxic manosphere.

Has Louis met his match? LOUIS THEROUX: INSIDE THE MANOSPHERE comes to Netflix 11 March. pic.twitter.com/V13050xT82 — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) February 25, 2026

Clown prince Andrew Tate won’t be there, however, despite the best part of a year spent trying to persuade him to take part.

Theroux told Romesha Ranganathan how Theroux had used Google searches to dismiss him as irrelevant, although it was the award-winning documentary man and all-round good egg who ended up having the last laugh.

🚨 Louis Theroux reveals that Andrew Tate was too much of a coward to speak to him for his documentary on the Manosphere. He says Tate sent him a graph of both their Google searches to show how he's more relevant… except it showed that Louis has recently been Googled more… pic.twitter.com/Ts0A1B8Saf — Gadget (@Gadget440) March 10, 2026

Boom!

And these people loved it as much as we did.

1.

I was wondering why Tate wasn't in it. Makes sense. The Idiot is avoiding any kind of sensible human being because they will intellectually demolish him in 2 seconds. — Stefan Larsen (@KearnuLarsen) March 10, 2026

2.

Tate’s obsession with google is hilarious. He actually believes that’s a barometer for measuring fame and relevancy. Any old idiot can become the most googled person if they’re determined enough. Doesn’t prove anything. It only proves Tate is a massive attention seeker. — Vigilante (@Vigilante_1999) March 10, 2026

3.

Not surprised. Because the moment you look as his life outside of what he tells you. You can't unsee how much of a dork and social reject this tater tot is — Isaac (@Isaac7785778954) March 10, 2026

4.

Louise Theroux on flexing on Andrew Tate 🤣 pic.twitter.com/dCaQUM0VZa — Mukhtar (@I_amMukhtar) March 10, 2026

5.

In a world of a million Tates, I’d take Louis every single time. — MirabelAtom (@Rindercella10) March 10, 2026

6.

😂 So glad it's Louis doing the exposing of these ridiculous excuses for men, how lost in the ignorance are you to question the relevance of Theroux, and not why Theroux would want to a documentary on you in the first place. Bun 'em all, insecure, woman hating, numpties. — BIG SKAN (@bigskan) March 10, 2026

7.

I love Louis ❤️ — Paula 🍉 (@PaulaCoyscot) March 10, 2026

