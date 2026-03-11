Politics Beth rigby nigel farage

Beth Rigby asked Nigel Farage if anyone can trust a word he says and his furious response didn’t just speak volumes, it bellowed them

John Plunkett. Updated March 11th, 2026

It’s always the ones who wang on about snowflakes who have the thinnest skin. And no-one, it would appear, has a thinner skin than Nigel Farage.

We say this after the Reform UK leader was out and about on Tuesday when Sky News correspondent Beth Rigby asked him about the inconsistencies which run through Reform UK’s policies like a stick of rock.

Rigby put it so much better than we just did, obviously, concluding with the entirely reasonable question – why should anyone trust a word Farage says?

And it wasn’t what Farage said in response – well, it was – but it was also the way he said it that caught the attention. It didn’t just speak volumes – as we have an only mildly annoying habit of saying – it bellowed them.

Don’t let the hurty words get you down, Nige!

And of all the many response it prompted we liked these ones best.

To conclude …

Source @MittensOff