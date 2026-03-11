Beth Rigby asked Nigel Farage if anyone can trust a word he says and his furious response didn’t just speak volumes, it bellowed them

Politics Beth rigby nigel farage

It’s always the ones who wang on about snowflakes who have the thinnest skin. And no-one, it would appear, has a thinner skin than Nigel Farage.

We say this after the Reform UK leader was out and about on Tuesday when Sky News correspondent Beth Rigby asked him about the inconsistencies which run through Reform UK’s policies like a stick of rock.

Rigby put it so much better than we just did, obviously, concluding with the entirely reasonable question – why should anyone trust a word Farage says?

And it wasn’t what Farage said in response – well, it was – but it was also the way he said it that caught the attention. It didn’t just speak volumes – as we have an only mildly annoying habit of saying – it bellowed them.

True to form, during yet another of his “scam” announcements, Farage’s famously paper‑thin skin disintegrates the moment anyone dares prod it, even when the prod comes from his pal Beth Rigby. The second she points out that he promised council tax cuts to win local elections and… pic.twitter.com/4OhVaZxKqc — The Rev. Anton Mittens 🌹👮🎓 (@MittensOff) March 10, 2026

Don’t let the hurty words get you down, Nige!

And of all the many response it prompted we liked these ones best.

He is way too thin skinned to be PM. Imagine him under the same attack as Starmer day in day out.. https://t.co/kIX3UU7MKk — Deborah Meaden 🇺🇦 (@DeborahMeaden) March 10, 2026

He always responds with NO NO NO or WRONG WRONG WRONG like a fucking child when he’s called out on lying 😂 — Ace (@chg3899) March 10, 2026

The feral fascist frog-faced fuck has a very thin skin when asked about his bullshit and his failures. Ghastly little man. https://t.co/InuX2xSI8i — Lord Monsieur Prepuce 🕯🇬🇧🇮🇪🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇪🇺 (@MPrepuce) March 10, 2026

When he says "you can listen, or we can jack in now", journalists should let him have a sulk and fuck off. Without the attention from craven media, he's just another MP. — Scott (@Scott340point0) March 10, 2026

He’s far too emotional to be Prime Minister. Turns into Basil Fawlty after one pretty polite bit of questioning.

National security isn’t safe in Reform’s hands. pic.twitter.com/uNHFeHQLoZ — Brendan May (@bmay) March 10, 2026

The way Farage shouts "no, no, no" to stop @BethRigby from even making an accurate point. If you sent a LOCAL ELECTION leaflet saying you will cut taxes, it is absolutely correct that a journo points out this would be interpreted as council tax cuts.

He can't deal with scrutiny. https://t.co/DJl3HQpGks pic.twitter.com/xpbC81Yqb2 — The Finance Guy (@OneFinanceGuy) March 10, 2026

The lying charlatan doesn’t like being called out for his lying. https://t.co/NYpgCFd5YJ — Playingitagain (@AmeliaRocket1) March 10, 2026

Just imagine the reaction if Starmer addressed the media like this.

What an absolute thin skinned man Farage is. Donald Trump but from Temu, without the charm.pic.twitter.com/msiClct8S1 — ali (@ali__samson) March 10, 2026

He’s an absolute snowflake, hates scrutiny & reacts very badly when challenged. — Brian Tutt (@tutt_brian) March 10, 2026

Tetchy tetchy. Nigel Farage not used to media scrutiny after years of media fawning – hence this tantrum. Here’s to many more stampy footies on camera. #Reform https://t.co/at424dApNl — JOHN NICOLSON 🇵🇸 🇺🇦 🇬🇱 (@MrJohnNicolson) March 10, 2026

Desperately rattled little man of no true position on anything despises challenge and scrutiny and as usual tries to shout his way out of a corner. — dave lawrence 🐟🐟🐠 (@dave43law) March 10, 2026

Nigel Farage gets very tetchy when asked about Reform UK pledging to cut council tax at local level, as well as his party's "inconsistent position" on the Iran war. He’s a nasty little man. pic.twitter.com/fienwNB8Tq — Simon Gosden. Esq. #fbpe 3.5% 🇪🇺🐟🇬🇧🏴‍☠️🦠💙 (@g_gosden) March 10, 2026

….and Jenkins like a nodding donkey! — Sue Edwards (@SueEdwa34765459) March 10, 2026

To quote our very sensible Celtic friends, @Nigel_Farage is indeed a massive fannach… https://t.co/dDGWDKUi8u — Brexitshambles (@brexit_sham) March 10, 2026

Nigel Far-a-Lago has a very tetchy nasty streak like Trump.#NeverReform — SPR (@squeezpea) March 10, 2026

If Nigel Rage was held properly to account, by proper journalists, he would have no voice left in weeks! — Colin Gribble (@ColinGribble) March 10, 2026

🚨 Farage loses it on live TV! Asked about his promise to cut council tax, he just shouts “No! No! No!” and “Wrong! Wrong! Wrong!”, even threatening to end the interview if pressed further. Message is clear: local elections are coming in May — the last party you should ever… pic.twitter.com/ZSQSspiOnP — Sly U (@SlyForTheRight) March 11, 2026

To conclude …

