Canadian elbows are well and truly up again after Trump described Prime Minister Mark Carney as ‘the future governor of Canada’ – 21 clapbacks

Just when you thought it was safe to go back to Tim Horton’s, Donald Trump has started making colonising noises about the US’s northern neighbour once more.

We can’t rule out the possibility that the Orange Oaf in the Oval Office has been seething ever since the Canadian prime minister Mark Carney condemned his attack on Iran in no uncertain terms.

Mark Carney just B*TCH-SLAPPED the Orange Pedophile, saying Trump's attacks on Iran are a violation of international law. Are you glad Canada has a real leader in charge?pic.twitter.com/46GDXuwQ93 — Mark Slapinski (@mark_slapinski) March 4, 2026

On Monday, the two leaders spoke on the phone.

I spoke with President Trump this afternoon on a range of issues, including the economy, developments in the Middle East, and trade relations between our two countries — and we agreed to stay in close contact. — Mark Carney (@MarkJCarney) March 9, 2026

We don’t know the full details of their call, but unless PM Carney told Trump to swivel on it, we can’t imagine that it justified this Truth Social insult just a day later.

Trump refers to Prime Minster Mark Carney as "the future Governor of Canada" pic.twitter.com/t7bp6dYjDM — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 10, 2026

We’d have thought he had enough on his plate with an expensive and deeply unpopular war in the Middle East, without returning to 2025’s greatest hits. Greenland might want to avoid any phone calls with Trump for the time being.

Twitter wasn’t impressed. Especially Canadian Twitter.

1.

It's almost as if the president of the most powerful nation in the history of the earth is a demented old bigot who has completely lost his fucking mind. — Dj Omega Mvp (@DjOmegaMVP) March 10, 2026

2.

Because at a time when you are at war and need allies….Trump thinks it’s a time to keep being a jerk…. https://t.co/mb3h2KeIcq — Barbara Comstock (@BarbaraComstock) March 10, 2026

3.

Trump is so weak all he knows is bullying. https://t.co/FuafKAmhwg — Laura Babcock 🇨🇦 (@LauraBabcock) March 10, 2026

4.

Back to this bullshit Anyone who thinks that Trump isn't going to try to annex Canada needs to wake up and smell the napalm https://t.co/q4VXzSpSdS — 🇨🇦 Henri A 🇨🇦 (@HenriAGS) March 10, 2026

5.

Back to this again. The Canadian politicians and right wing media types who flirt with this bullshit have to be the biggest fucking marks in the history of fucking marks. — Dj Omega Mvp (@DjOmegaMVP) March 10, 2026

6.

trump going to boost carney to 50%+ in the polls lmao https://t.co/hYmWfvKyjA — canadian politico 🇨🇦🍁 (@LPC_Hack) March 10, 2026

7.

Prime Minister Mark Carney is a brilliant man who is highly educated in economics and built most of his career in international finance and central banking. Does intellectually challenged Trump, seriously think he gives a fuck about his juvenile insults? pic.twitter.com/weUViWakHG — Marlene Robertson🇨🇦 (@marlene4719) March 10, 2026

8.

Canada, most Americans are embarrassed by this rude and childish statement by Trump. He is a demented narcissist. Republicans who support this statement are just pure evil. — Linda Stevens 🌎 (@Linda__Stevens) March 10, 2026

9.

Another reason why no political party in Canada should support Trump or his horrific war experiments, and why they should all defend international law at all times: the U.S. doesn't respect us or our sovereignty. https://t.co/xXpcJnVaIh — Mark Kersten || @markkersten.bsky.social (@MarkKersten) March 10, 2026

10.

Carney should refer to Trump as “the future convicted war criminal Donald Trump” — Jonny Kane (@jonnyjkane) March 10, 2026

11.

Trump is such a little bitch. What a small little man he is. And a demented one too. On behalf of Canada, go fuck yourself Trump. pic.twitter.com/fawOFGdWp8 — Jen🇨🇦❤️🇨🇦 (@foreverMagoo71) March 10, 2026

12.