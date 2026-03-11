Politics canada donald trump mark carney

Canadian elbows are well and truly up again after Trump described Prime Minister Mark Carney as ‘the future governor of Canada’ – 21 clapbacks

Oonagh Keating. Updated March 11th, 2026

Just when you thought it was safe to go back to Tim Horton’s, Donald Trump has started making colonising noises about the US’s northern neighbour once more.

We can’t rule out the possibility that the Orange Oaf in the Oval Office has been seething ever since the Canadian prime minister Mark Carney condemned his attack on Iran in no uncertain terms.

On Monday, the two leaders spoke on the phone.

We don’t know the full details of their call, but unless PM Carney told Trump to swivel on it, we can’t imagine that it justified this Truth Social insult just a day later.

We’d have thought he had enough on his plate with an expensive and deeply unpopular war in the Middle East, without returning to 2025’s greatest hits. Greenland might want to avoid any phone calls with Trump for the time being.

Twitter wasn’t impressed. Especially Canadian Twitter.

