You don’t have to like Keir Starmer to appreciate his A++ takedown of Kemi Badenoch’s Iran war reverse ferret

Chances are if you had high hopes for Keir Starmer when he entered Downing Street he almost ceraitnly hasn’t met them. And if you had low expectations, he probably hasn’t met those either.

But whatever you think of Starmer his evisceration of Kemi Badenoch over her Iran war reverse ferret was a win for the ages.

Badenoch, you might remember, was all for joining Donald Trump’s attack on Iran and challenged Starmer over his failure to join in at last week’s PMQs. Since then, well, best leave that to Starmer at the dispatch box at Wednesday’s PMQs.

BREAKING: “She (Kemi Badenoch) said the UK should have joined the U.S and Israel in the initial offensive strikes. Then yesterday in the wake of the economic consequences she totally abandoned her position. She told the BBC I never said we should join.. that is the mother of all… pic.twitter.com/gSX8zhFLB7 — Peter Stefanovic (@PeterStefanovi2) March 11, 2026

Here’s a longer clip with a bit more context if you’re up for it.

🚨 WATCH: Kemi Badenoch asks Keir Starmer why he thinks now is the right time to “increase the cost of petrol” Starmer: “We are not increasing… she said the UK should have joined the US in offensive strikes, then yesterday… totally abandoned her position” #PMQs pic.twitter.com/7nEAeibPer — Politics UK (@PolitlcsUK) March 11, 2026

You don’t have to like Starmer to appreciate that.

Starmer destroyed Badenoch who was desperate to deflect from war positions at all costs… https://t.co/rC5WCXIUvM — dave lawrence 🐟🐟🐠 (@dave43law) March 11, 2026

Telling how confident Starmer now feels in owning his Iran decision. His best outing against Badenoch at PMQs in months. KB is not alone in shifting her position. Many of those in the press and politics demanding war and condemning Starmer loudest have been much quieter since the… — Lewis Goodall (@lewis_goodall) March 11, 2026

I have criticised Starmer as much as anyone, but he is tearing Badenoch apart at PMQs over her screeching U-turn on Iran. “In this job, you don’t get a second shot at making the right call on taking your country to war … She has utterly disqualified herself from ever becoming… — Paul Embery (@PaulEmbery) March 11, 2026

Kemi is not fit to lead her own party let alone leading the country 😂 — Ola (@dimeji_csv) March 11, 2026

He totally owned her over her comments, her position on the war and her failure to apologise.

Many do not like Starmer but incredibly lucky he is in charge at the moment and has the balls to stand up against Trump unlike the shining sycophants — dave lawrence 🐟🐟🐠 (@dave43law) March 11, 2026

She will never be prime minister absolutely useless. — jeeniehall45 (@JeanHol68285575) March 11, 2026

Did no one remind Badenoch that Keir Starmer is a KC, and polished in public speaking. She is an amateur by comparison. All she can do is shout nonsense from a pre prepared script. — Lettie 🌹 (@Lettie44) March 11, 2026

And finally …

Badenoch said if she was prime minister HMS Dragon would have left a week ago. Presumably with its doors hanging off and with no weapons onboard. — Jessica Elgot (@jessicaelgot) March 11, 2026

