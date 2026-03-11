Pics Iran Keir Starmer Kemi Badenoch

You don’t have to like Keir Starmer to appreciate his A++ takedown of Kemi Badenoch’s Iran war reverse ferret

John Plunkett. Updated March 11th, 2026

Chances are if you had high hopes for Keir Starmer when he entered Downing Street he almost ceraitnly hasn’t met them. And if you had low expectations, he probably hasn’t met those either.

But whatever you think of Starmer his evisceration of Kemi Badenoch over her Iran war reverse ferret was a win for the ages.

Badenoch, you might remember, was all for joining Donald Trump’s attack on Iran and challenged Starmer over his failure to join in at last week’s PMQs. Since then, well, best leave that to Starmer at the dispatch box at Wednesday’s PMQs.

Here’s a longer clip with a bit more context if you’re up for it.

You don’t have to like Starmer to appreciate that.

Source @PolitlcsUK