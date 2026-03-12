There’s not enough nope in the world to cope with what this contortionist can do – brace yourself!

Weird World next-level skills

Ukrainian actress, dancer and – most pertinently – contortionist Marina Mazepa is probably best known for her impressive run on America’s Got Talent, which saw her reach the quarter-finals in 2019, but she has also appeared in several horror films as well as the John Wick spin-off series The Continental.

In 2025, she impressed and – let’s face it – appalled the internet with this spectacular but terrifying demonstration of her talents.

xchucklesx had exactly the reaction it deserved.

That’s enough internet for today, thank you. Just kidding. Let’s see what people had to say about it.

1.

Do you do weddings? Not as the bride, but I need a good ring bearer and this is the vibe I want.

Indigo1623

2.

I’ll never understand Zumba.

holfax

3.

I wanna learn to do that so when a man tells me to smile, I can smile and then do this and chase him.

Ally

4.

Do you do children’s bedtimes? How much? My kids never stay in bed at bedtime, they need…. Incentive.

sbabyyy

5.

Yeah, no, you’re done with rehearsal. You nailed whatever the hell that was. You can… You can stop now.

Ingeniouslymad

6.

Can I hire you to sneak into my ex’s house and do this in the middle of the night to scare him?

biandbookish

7.

Hey so I think if you try walking with your leg in front and then the other and repeat that’ll go easier.

Jake

8.

Joke’s on you I was planning on sleeping beneath the covers tonight anyway.

Saktron

9.

My mum said we can’t hangout no more.

Lord Magpie

10.

Thats quite impressive. Thanks, I hated it.

Draveis

11.

It’s a good self-defense skill.

maz

12.

Your facial expression…please someone hold me, but not you, you can stay away thanks.

morticia.310

13.

Actual representation of me stepping in a liquid with socks on.

Rezosaurusmex

14.

She’s someone’s emergency contact.

Albert Mercado

15.

Uh… nurse, this one right here might need a priest.

Lady Bea

Steve had a perfectly valid question.

How does one discover they can do this? Other than being from the underworld.

Here’s how most people first saw Marina, freaking out Simon Cowell on America’s Got Talent.

Source Marina Mazepa Image Screengrab