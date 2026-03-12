This is only 10 seconds of Louis Theroux’s ‘toxic manosphere’ doc but there’s so much to enjoy it’s outrageous

Celebrity louis theroux

We haven’t watched Louis Theroux’s new Netflix investigation into the characters who inhabit the toxic manosphere but if the clips we’ve seen are anything to go by, it’s going to be brilliant.

And this 10 seconds is particularly good, with so much to enjoy it in it’s simply outrageous.

Watch the new Louis Theroux documentary at your earliest convenience pic.twitter.com/cT9jo9eI6Y — ceern (@NotoriousBAG_) March 11, 2026

Extraordinary scenes, and these people loved it as much as we did.

so happy to live at the same time as Louis theroux hes an absolute gem — ​🇸​​🇦​​🇩​​🇮​​🇪​ (@Sadie7279458319) March 12, 2026

Louis Thurex mate, this is not a pedo 😂😂😂😂 — Lyndon Newton-Leeming (@LyndonLeeming) March 12, 2026

I only watched 1/3 in, but Theroux predictably showed up these insecure little arseholes for what they are. I was struck that they all have a complete lack of intelligence or humour…little boys look up to them, so it's important they continue to be ridiculed & reviled. — Nic 🇵🇸 (@Nouz12345) March 12, 2026

Iconic moment — Steven B (@Stevenbeijer) March 12, 2026

Louis Thoorux mate — Officer Radz (@RKillz15664) March 12, 2026

All these years I thought it was a silent “x” lol — JGRAM (@jgramuk) March 12, 2026

To conclude …

Protect Louis Thoorox at all costs. https://t.co/dymCJgpY7f — Jacko (@Jackdoggydogg) March 12, 2026

Source @NotoriousBAG_