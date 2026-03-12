Trump-supporting spreader of BS Joe Rogan has noticed that the world is becoming less stable, and there’s not enough ‘No shit, Sherlock!’ to go around

Politics Joe rogan

Podcaster Joe Rogan has made himself quite a comfortable living chatting utter BS with (mostly) right-wing commentators and podcasters.

He’s the guy who smoked weed with Elon Musk, urged young people to avoid the Covid vaccine, pushed Ivermectin as a Covid treatment, and has used racist slurs so many times that he was forced to remove parts of his online content and apologise.

Rogan is also a long-time supporter of Donald Trump, despite having reservations about his age.

During an episode with British comedian Francis Foster and Konstantin Kisin, Rogan voiced the sense of betrayal felt by some Trump supporters who had (for reasons the rest of us can’t comprehend) believed him when he said there’d be no wars under his leadership.

Joe Rogan: "It's terrifying and it's exactly the opposite of what we were told leading into this administration that it's gonna be America First and no more unnecessary wars." pic.twitter.com/DfKdFiuACZ — Home of the Brave (@OfTheBraveUSA) March 11, 2026

He also won the 2026 Prize for Stating the Bleedin’ Obvious with this nugget about the state of the world.

Rogan: Nothing seems stable. Everywhere in the world seems fucked right now. In all my years, this seems the most unstable, globally. pic.twitter.com/Hxw58k6qJX — Headquarters (@HQNewsNow) March 11, 2026

However could this have come about, we ask ourselves.

The irony of a Trump-supporting, Musk-enabling peddlar of misinformation and disinformation being surprised that the world is going to hell in a hand-basket was certainly not lost on these people.

Yeah can't think where all this torrent of bullshit misinformation destabilising the world has come from Joe…such a mystery. https://t.co/DXrrstABeQ — Tom Jamieson (@jamiesont) March 12, 2026

yeah – who could have predicted all of this? https://t.co/e9Q4ihjcb9 — JerryRigEverything (@ZacksJerryRig) March 11, 2026

Yeah, and Joe Rogan played in integral part in F’n up the entire world — by idiotically endorsing a demented criminal psychopath to be President. — America’s Ghost (@planterspunch7) March 11, 2026

Never seen someone so close to getting it without getting it. Doesn’t want to contend with his own contribution to that instability. https://t.co/Tg6c8BhYPP — Cahir O’Doherty (@randomirish) March 11, 2026

We’re all suffering because of Joe. SMH. — Art Candee 🍿🥤 (@ArtCandee) March 11, 2026

This POS always gets to dodge blame for his part in all this. No need to even bring up his roster of laundering the images of every single tech oligarch by inviting each one as guests. He’s had most of the Trump cabinet on and key Trump idea men on as guests also endorsed Trump. https://t.co/X7QcXoRQo7 — Roy Drones Jr (@chiweethedog) March 11, 2026

Ask yourself – if the whole world is unstable, who are the main protagonists making it so?

The answer is Putin, Netanyahu and Trump — The Conversation Canvas (@warmandfuzz) March 11, 2026

If you remotely paid attention to Trump’s first term, you knew this would happen if he won again. Literally everyone outside of MAGA shouted this all year in 2024. And yet Rogan endorsed Trump… https://t.co/vnKQMq4lAo — Robert E Kelly (@Robert_E_Kelly) March 12, 2026

The stable genius didn’t bring stability? Go on. https://t.co/vKb79eFeCr — Bruce Crossing (@SenatorCrossing) March 12, 2026

Wow Joe! Should have thought about that before. (I know I’ve been doing hard on him today, but I have zero sympathy for someone who perpetuated narratives that harmed countless lives) — Karly Kingsley (@karlykingsley) March 11, 2026

WE TOLD YA'LL THIS. IT WAS CLEARLY OBVIOUS. THE INSURRECTION WAS ALL YOU NEEDED TO SEE. https://t.co/RiXKWh3w2p — thadeac⭕️n (@its_thadeacon) March 11, 2026

Geez, I wonder why Joe? Do you think it has anything to do with the guy in the White House YOU helped elect? You ignorant dupe, or maybe dope. https://t.co/UpKFTQYOUV — Gary Mason 🇨🇦🇺🇦 (@garymasonglobe) March 11, 2026

We’ll just leave this here.

