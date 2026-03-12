Politics Joe rogan

Trump-supporting spreader of BS Joe Rogan has noticed that the world is becoming less stable, and there’s not enough ‘No shit, Sherlock!’ to go around

Oonagh Keating. Updated March 12th, 2026

Podcaster Joe Rogan has made himself quite a comfortable living chatting utter BS with (mostly) right-wing commentators and podcasters.

He’s the guy who smoked weed with Elon Musk, urged young people to avoid the Covid vaccine, pushed Ivermectin as a Covid treatment, and has used racist slurs so many times that he was forced to remove parts of his online content and apologise.

Rogan is also a long-time supporter of Donald Trump, despite having reservations about his age.

During an episode with British comedian Francis Foster and Konstantin Kisin, Rogan voiced the sense of betrayal felt by some Trump supporters who had (for reasons the rest of us can’t comprehend) believed him when he said there’d be no wars under his leadership.

He also won the 2026 Prize for Stating the Bleedin’ Obvious with this nugget about the state of the world.

However could this have come about, we ask ourselves.

Cary Elwes as Robin Hood, turning to look at the camera and giving a little laugh

The irony of a Trump-supporting, Musk-enabling peddlar of misinformation and disinformation being surprised that the world is going to hell in a hand-basket was certainly not lost on these people.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

We’ll just leave this here.

