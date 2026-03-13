Entertainment 1990s comic relief nostalgia

This 1993 Comic Relief version of ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ is the proper nostalgia-fest we all need right now

David Harris. Updated March 13th, 2026

For over 40 years, the UK has marked Red Nose Day for Comic Relief by settling down in front of the telly for a night of comedy sketches, celebrity cameos, and fundraising appeals.

Admittedly, it’s nowhere near as dominant as in the days of just four TV channels, but it’s still a good cause — and it’s back next Friday, 20 March, for the 2026 edition. It was undoubtedly at its peak in the late 80s and early-to-mid 90s, when audiences were huge. This 1993 star-studded cover of Queen‘s Bohemian Rhapsody was watched by more than 30 million people that night.

The clip has been dividing opinion ever since The Dylan Rabbit shared it on Twitter, labelling it ‘excruciating’. A bit harsh? Maybe. But for those of us of a certain age, it’s a cozy, daft stroll down 90s memory lane…

*Allergy Information – may contain traces of Noel Edmonds

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Source The Dylan Rabbit Image Screengrab