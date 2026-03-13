This 1993 Comic Relief version of ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ is the proper nostalgia-fest we all need right now

Entertainment 1990s comic relief nostalgia

For over 40 years, the UK has marked Red Nose Day for Comic Relief by settling down in front of the telly for a night of comedy sketches, celebrity cameos, and fundraising appeals.

Admittedly, it’s nowhere near as dominant as in the days of just four TV channels, but it’s still a good cause — and it’s back next Friday, 20 March, for the 2026 edition. It was undoubtedly at its peak in the late 80s and early-to-mid 90s, when audiences were huge. This 1993 star-studded cover of Queen‘s Bohemian Rhapsody was watched by more than 30 million people that night.

The clip has been dividing opinion ever since The Dylan Rabbit shared it on Twitter, labelling it ‘excruciating’. A bit harsh? Maybe. But for those of us of a certain age, it’s a cozy, daft stroll down 90s memory lane…

*Allergy Information – may contain traces of Noel Edmonds

Oh my giddy aunt! This version of Bohemian Rhapsody for Comic Relief has pretty much everyone from early nineties telly in it! It's hard to decide which bit is most excruciating! pic.twitter.com/r3VljtXk4u — The Dylan Rabbit (@TheDylanRabbit) March 10, 2026

And so to the comments…

1.

You leave the early nineties alone! Some good memories there! — Durbs (@durbs75) March 10, 2026

2.

That is brilliant. I’ve not seen that before but this is all my era growing up. Fantastic. — Lucy Campbell (@TheDoctorsGirl) March 11, 2026

3.

The effort is unquestionable – you don’t see this thing anymore. Too much effort I suppose. — (@gerainted) March 10, 2026

4.

This makes me sad. You just don’t get this anymore. — PC (@PGUK78) March 10, 2026

5.

Its wonderfully terrible, in a way that only ends up being really joyous and reminds you of a daft sing along with your mates! — Gordo (@mrflashgordo) March 10, 2026

6.

Like a weird fever dream — Shakamoto (@NorthShoreFace) March 10, 2026

7.

Trevor and Simon ride again — Phil Bowers (@PhilJBowers) March 10, 2026

8.

It's hard to envision such a collaboration these days, across different TV networks: so many legal hurdles to overcome. — Bangerific_George (18+, NSFW) (@George162933227) March 10, 2026

9.

Wow! Andi Peters in the Broom Cupboard! — Bert Timmermans (@hiphophater06) March 10, 2026

10.

I remember it premiering on The Big Breakfast (hence the clock bottom right) on Comic Relief Day! — Simon Hawkins (@SimonHawkins) March 10, 2026

11.

I had this saved on VCR and watched it a million times. The Big Breakfast / Comic Relief 1993. Who can you spot? ‍ https://t.co/5b24p1JBK2 — Poshaudrey (@Poshaudrey) March 11, 2026

12.

Amazing. What a blast from the past lol https://t.co/BUnQ99udQV — Martin W Walker (@MartinWWalker) March 10, 2026

13.

Back when something was allowed to be absolutely terrible nd somehow brilliant! https://t.co/vDvaCHqQAk — The Swearmeister (@swearmeister) March 10, 2026

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Source The Dylan Rabbit Image Screengrab