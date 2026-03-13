Donald Trump wonders why he’s never been given credit for America’s 250th anniversary and these 15 clap backs were happy to explain

Politics 250th aniversary donald trump united states

Donald Trump has had an indelible impact on American history. Just not in the way he presumably wants.

The man who desperately needs credit for everything was recently seen begging for more adulation at the White House. Amongst the things he had on his wishlist: the Olympics, the World Cup, and… the entire existence of the United States of America?

Trump: We have the Olympics, the World Cup, and twenty—you know, the 250. I did all three all of them. I got the Olympics, the World Cup, and then I got 250 but I’ve never been given credit for it. They won’t give me credit for 250 years but I’m here for 250. pic.twitter.com/EmhQzE1jQB — Acyn (@Acyn) March 12, 2026

Forget for a moment how many years and people were involved in getting the Olympics and the World Cup to the United States (not to mention how neither have actually happened yet and are suddenly in peril for reasons directly related to the President), let’s take a closer look at that last one.

What exactly is Trump asking for here? He wants credit for America existing for 250 years? Because he’s the sitting President on year number two hundred and fifty?

There seem to be a lot of holes in that argument. All of which were pointed out online on social media.

117 billion humans have lived on this planet during the past 250k years. This gibbering oaf is the dumbest motherfucking one of them. https://t.co/u2VfRrZtEZ — Jeff Timmer (@jefftimmer) March 12, 2026

He’s trying to take credit for our country’s birthday? — Art Candee 🍿🥤 (@ArtCandee) March 12, 2026

The man thinks he personally booked the Olympics, scheduled the World Cup, and invented the United States of America. https://t.co/SB1qU0Lvam — Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) March 12, 2026

Normally this kind of delusional rambling would trigger talk of the 25th Amendment, but all of the people who could invoke it are too busy trying to match his shoes. https://t.co/7oDB5LR2ND — Melanie D’Arrigo (@DarrigoMelanie) March 12, 2026

It feels like we’ve been listening to your bullshit for 250 years — The Resistor Sister®️♥️🇺🇸 (@the_resistor) March 12, 2026

