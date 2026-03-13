Politics Iran Pete hegseth

Pete Hegseth said there’s only one tiny reason the Hormuz Strait is not safe right now and just won understatement of the millennium

Saul Hutson. Updated March 13th, 2026

Former Fox News host and discarded Marvel movie villain, Pete Hegseth, has been busy lately. That’s to be expected when the word “War” is in his unofficial title while also being the unofficial description of what’s happening between the United States and Iran right now.

The Secretary of Defence (we’re not calling him that other thing) keeps fumbling through press conferences trying to control the narrative around the spiralling conflict in the Middle East. And his latest update was surely the most disastrous.

Here is Hegseth downplaying the horrors that are going on in the Hormuz Strait right now, putting countless lives at risk, sending energy prices rocketing and the global economy into meltdown.

Here’s a longer clip for a little bit more context (not that the context does Hegseth any favours, obviously).

So apart from the shooting everything is okay everyone. Got that?

To briefly recap, the country the United States bombed seems to be upset about being bombed so they’re bombing anything that comes near them in retaliation. Especially, but not limited to, the regularly scheduled oil barrel transfers that leave the area daily via boat.

But other than that, everything’s totally cool over there. Nothing to see here.

And these people surely said it best.

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