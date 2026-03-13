Pete Hegseth said there’s only one tiny reason the Hormuz Strait is not safe right now and just won understatement of the millennium

Politics Iran Pete hegseth

Former Fox News host and discarded Marvel movie villain, Pete Hegseth, has been busy lately. That’s to be expected when the word “War” is in his unofficial title while also being the unofficial description of what’s happening between the United States and Iran right now.

The Secretary of Defence (we’re not calling him that other thing) keeps fumbling through press conferences trying to control the narrative around the spiralling conflict in the Middle East. And his latest update was surely the most disastrous.

Here is Hegseth downplaying the horrors that are going on in the Hormuz Strait right now, putting countless lives at risk, sending energy prices rocketing and the global economy into meltdown.

Hegseth: “The only thing prohibiting transit in [Hormuz] right now is Iran shooting at shipping.” “It is open for transit should Iran not do that” pic.twitter.com/MZ4vx7NQnj — OSINTtechnical (@Osinttechnical) March 13, 2026

Here’s a longer clip for a little bit more context (not that the context does Hegseth any favours, obviously).

U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth states that the Strait of Hormuz is “open for transit” and the only thing preventing that is continued drone and missile attacks by Iran. pic.twitter.com/tv2jzZq2ne — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) March 13, 2026

So apart from the shooting everything is okay everyone. Got that?

To briefly recap, the country the United States bombed seems to be upset about being bombed so they’re bombing anything that comes near them in retaliation. Especially, but not limited to, the regularly scheduled oil barrel transfers that leave the area daily via boat.

But other than that, everything’s totally cool over there. Nothing to see here.

And these people surely said it best.

1.

“The only thing prohibiting transit in the straits right now is Iran shooting at shipping. It is open for transit should Iran not do that.” Yeah NO SHIT SHERLOCK. This is why anyone with an IQ above room temperature told you not to start this war. pic.twitter.com/xIvWzaqOse — Mel (@Villgecrazylady) March 13, 2026

2.

“The only thing prohibiting me from being a chef is not knowing how to cook” — Arnab Sarkar (@thearnabsarkar) March 13, 2026

3.

I’m genuinely struggling to find words to adequately describe how stupid this is. https://t.co/DOMRbSYhqv — Jimmy Rushton (@JimmySecUK) March 13, 2026

4.

Is there NO ONE in Washington who will say loudly and in front of a camera, “YOU’RE A FUCKING MORON!” Because he is a fucking moron. https://t.co/kg97aF38WB — Malcolm Nance (@MalcolmNance) March 13, 2026

5.

The only thing that prevents me from escaping from prison are the guards with guns — Ted (@teddunne) March 13, 2026

6.

“Aside from that, Mrs. Lincoln, how was the play?“ — Nij Kasimov (@NijKasimov) March 13, 2026

7.

“…if my grandmother had wheels she’d be a bicycle…” Enough said … pic.twitter.com/IKHxyMZoxo — SPQR2026 (@73RDARM) March 13, 2026

8.

“The only thing causing the problem is the thing causing the problem”. These really are our top men. — Armchair Copelord (@ArmchairCopelrd) March 13, 2026

9.