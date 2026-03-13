Richard Hammond recorded a special message for his ‘mate’ Lewis Hamilton and the F1 man was so dumbfounded it’s hilarious

Sport f1 lewis hamilton Richard hammond

It’s Formula 1 season again and apparently all the rules have changed and it’s even more exciting than ever. Well, maybe.

But if it’s all as entertaining as this clip then we will definitely be tuning in. It’s a Ferrari F1 preview event with star driver, multiple world champion Lewis Hamilton, for which a special message was recorded by former Top Gear, Grand Tour and whatever it is he does now man, Richard Hammond.

And it’s not what Hammond has to say – well, only a bit – but what Hamilton says in response. Sound up!

*Shell shows Lewis Hamilton a special message from Richard Hammond* Lewis: “I’ve never met him before, I don’t really know him so… *laughs* I’ve seen him on TV a couple times but… That was very strange, I was not expecting to see him of all people. Why did you choose him? I… pic.twitter.com/TU12ZFLvBr — sin ⁴⁴ (@44britcedes) March 12, 2026

Someone get the safety car out!

U coulda handled that better lewis 😭😭😭omg poor richard — Kay (@Krema90) March 12, 2026

It prompted people to recall that Hamilton actually went on Top Gear twice, suggesting maybe he should have remembered after all.

Bro didn’t know one of the greatest TV show hosts who made all of us petrolheads. He appeared in it two times.

I guess he is Lewis Hamilton, so I’ll let it pass. — F1Coded (@F1Coded) March 12, 2026

Well yes, except …

So there you have it.

And just in case Lewis is reading this – alright, whatever – he might like to know precisely why Hammond turned up.

Guys, he's an ambassador for Shell… pic.twitter.com/a83bVEu5nb — Alex Senna (@PortalHamilton) March 12, 2026

Figures.

Source @44britcedes