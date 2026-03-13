Sport f1 lewis hamilton Richard hammond

Richard Hammond recorded a special message for his ‘mate’ Lewis Hamilton and the F1 man was so dumbfounded it’s hilarious

John Plunkett. Updated March 13th, 2026

It’s Formula 1 season again and apparently all the rules have changed and it’s even more exciting than ever. Well, maybe.

But if it’s all as entertaining as this clip then we will definitely be tuning in. It’s a Ferrari F1 preview event with star driver, multiple world champion Lewis Hamilton, for which a special message was recorded by former Top Gear, Grand Tour and whatever it is he does now man, Richard Hammond.

And it’s not what Hammond has to say – well, only a bit – but what Hamilton says in response. Sound up!

Someone get the safety car out!

It prompted people to recall that Hamilton actually went on Top Gear twice, suggesting maybe he should have remembered after all.

Well yes, except …

So there you have it.

And just in case Lewis is reading this – alright, whatever – he might like to know precisely why Hammond turned up.

Figures.

Source @44britcedes