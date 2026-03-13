What did you think was a scam until you actually tried it? – 17 things people were wrong to be suspicious about

Round Ups r/AskReddit

If something seems too good to be true, it usually is. But then there are those odd occasions where something dubious lives up to the hype.

Whether it’s air fryers or meditation, it seems that there are lots of things people are unreasonably sceptical about. If you’re concerned about scams, Resident-Ad4318 put the following question to r/AskReddit to clear up any confusion:

‘What did you think was a scam until you actually tried it?’

Here are the top answers that aren’t as dodgy as they first appear…

1.

‘Noise-canceling headphones. I thought they were overpriced until I tried them.’

-The_rajsaraswat

2.

‘Air fryers honestly sounded like pure hype to me at first but the moment I tried one I immediately understood why everyone wouldn’t stop talking about it.’

-Sad_Race1339

3.

‘I entered one of those Instagram giveaway contests because it didn’t require me to give any personal info. Ended up winning a $400 knife. They then told me they were out of stock on that knife, so they gave me a better knife’

-Matikinz

4.

‘Physiotherapy, specifically Shockwave therapy. So you’re going to stick this wand gun thing on my body which has been hurting for years, and shock the pain away? What a crock! ‘Nope. It worked. I’m pain free for the first time in years. I can hardly believe it.’

-Joebranflakes

5.

‘Scrub Daddy sponges – always thought they are just overpriced overhyped regular sponges with a smiley shape. But they are really better at scrubbing and much more durable. Well, the face shaped ones tend to tear at the mouth, but the rectangle ones are worth the price’

-garbosgekko

6.

‘Expensive ergonomic office chairs. ‘Got one and it fixed my constant back pains that I’ve been having for a good decade in a week. ‘I really regret not getting one years ago.’

-Villag3Idiot

7.

‘Meditation, sounded too chill’

-Jinxybug

8.

‘Rice cookers ‘ETA: I knew they cooked rice, but I thought they were pointless until I used one.’

-ItsCurvyCleo

9.