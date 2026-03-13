‘What in your life is currently bringing you joy and positivity?’ – 24 happy little things to break up the doom and gloom

Life r/AskUK

It would be foolish to claim that everything is fine and dandy in the world. Delusional, even. But it’s still very important to remember that it’s not all bad. In fact, it’s vital that we do.

They’ve been discussing the small daily wins we can take solace from on the AskUK subreddit after InaccurateCreativity asked this:

What in your life is currently bringing you joy and positivity? In response to the post asking what people are feeling anxious and stressed about, I thought it may be nice to concentrate on something positive, however big or small. Your child’s laughter, the blossom on the tree’s etc.

A lovely question, and lots of people stepped up with the tiny things that bring them a disproportionately large amount of cheer, like these…

1.

‘Got a tin of beans out the pantry earlier, took them to work for dinner, poured them into the bowl to heat in the microwave, you know what I found? Mother fucking little sausages in there.’

–Voodoopulse

2.

‘Turning 30 next month. If 15 years old me could meet me today he would be proud and think I’m cool. I’m happy with who I am.’

–Ok_Finding4079

3.

‘My wife are I are expecting our second child. Tomorrow is our 20 week scan. Today, I told everyone at work and they were all really happy for me. I’m genuinely over the moon.’

–Portsmo

4.

‘My dog makes me smile every day.’

–lilfaeri

5.

‘Cooking every evening brings me lots of joy. After many years I now have about 90 recipes I can cook successfully.’

–Efficient_Chance7639

6.

‘I just moved from a city to a village. Been up at 6am every day walking through a rain forest. Sunrises. Woodpeckers. Moss. Mud. It’s amazing.’

–PatchcordAdams

7.

‘Just hanging out with my partner. We’re so silly together. I just love how I’m myself around him.’

–itsraininghere

8.

‘Watching my 18 month old dance in happiness because he put his ball in the basketball hoop.’

–raskalUbend

9.

‘The guy in the kebab shop calling me ‘Boss Man!”

–Mc_and_SP

10.

‘I’ve made a project of reading all the books on my bookshelf that I’ve not read yet, starting with those that have been there the longest. I’ve read 21 books so far this year and not only am I really enjoying it, it’s so satisfying to finally be reading books I’ve had for a decade or more. So yeah, that’s making me happy.’

–gentletonberry

11.

‘I lost my job of 4.5 years this week BUT I’ve been really unhappy there for a while, so I’m hoping it ends up being a blessing in disguise and I’m feeling quite hopeful.’

–Srddrs

12.

‘Bach. No matter how pissed off I am, play some Bach for 10 minutes and I feel much better.’

–MiserubleCant