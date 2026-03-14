News donald trump Iran

Donald Trump has come crying for help from allies to secure the Strait of Hormuz oil route and people in the UK and Europe are happy to tell him where to go

Michael White. Updated March 14th, 2026

After weeks of just endless winning of his war with Iran, Donald Trump on Saturday declared that the US had totally “decimated” Iran, but weirdly, added that the US seemed to need the rest of the world to help secure the strait of Hormuz from the “decimated” regime.

He wrote:

The United States of America has beaten and completely decimated Iran, both Militarily, Economically, and in every other way, but the Countries of the World that receive Oil through the Hormuz Strait must take care of that passage, and we will help — A LOT! The U.S. will also coordinate with those Countries so that everything goes quickly, smoothly, and well. This should have always been a team effort, and now it will be — It will bring the World together toward Harmony, Security, and Everlasting Peace! President DONALD J. TRUMP

And in an earlier post, he named the countries he would like to help him out.

Many Countries, especially those who are affected by Iran’s attempted closure of the Hormuz Strait, will be sending War Ships, in conjunction with the United States of America, to keep the Strait open and safe. We have already destroyed 100% of Iran’s Military capability, but it’s easy for them to send a drone or two, drop a mine, or deliver a close range missile somewhere along, or in, this Waterway, no matter how badly defeated they are. Hopefully China, France, Japan, South Korea, the UK, and others, that are affected by this artificial constraint, will send Ships to the area so that the Hormuz Strait will no longer be a threat by a Nation that has been totally decapitated. In the meantime, the United States will be bombing the hell out of the shoreline, and continually shooting Iranian Boats and Ships out of the water. One way or the other, we will soon get the Hormuz Strait OPEN, SAFE, and FREE! President DONALD J. TRUMP

You might recall that only *checks notes* last weekend, Trump was deriding the UK for not being a more eager participant in the war, mocking Keir Starmer for wanting “to join wars after we’ve already won”.

Needless to say, the response in the UK, Europe and the rest of the world has been, let’s say, less than cooperative so far.

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Source: Twitter/X/BBCBreaking