Donald Trump has come crying for help from allies to secure the Strait of Hormuz oil route and people in the UK and Europe are happy to tell him where to go

News donald trump Iran

After weeks of just endless winning of his war with Iran, Donald Trump on Saturday declared that the US had totally “decimated” Iran, but weirdly, added that the US seemed to need the rest of the world to help secure the strait of Hormuz from the “decimated” regime.

US President Donald Trump urges UK and other nations to send ships to help secure key Strait of Hormuz oil trade route https://t.co/HXO7u2vlJk — BBC Breaking News (@BBCBreaking) March 14, 2026

He wrote:

The United States of America has beaten and completely decimated Iran, both Militarily, Economically, and in every other way, but the Countries of the World that receive Oil through the Hormuz Strait must take care of that passage, and we will help — A LOT! The U.S. will also coordinate with those Countries so that everything goes quickly, smoothly, and well. This should have always been a team effort, and now it will be — It will bring the World together toward Harmony, Security, and Everlasting Peace! President DONALD J. TRUMP

And in an earlier post, he named the countries he would like to help him out.

Many Countries, especially those who are affected by Iran’s attempted closure of the Hormuz Strait, will be sending War Ships, in conjunction with the United States of America, to keep the Strait open and safe. We have already destroyed 100% of Iran’s Military capability, but it’s easy for them to send a drone or two, drop a mine, or deliver a close range missile somewhere along, or in, this Waterway, no matter how badly defeated they are. Hopefully China, France, Japan, South Korea, the UK, and others, that are affected by this artificial constraint, will send Ships to the area so that the Hormuz Strait will no longer be a threat by a Nation that has been totally decapitated. In the meantime, the United States will be bombing the hell out of the shoreline, and continually shooting Iranian Boats and Ships out of the water. One way or the other, we will soon get the Hormuz Strait OPEN, SAFE, and FREE! President DONALD J. TRUMP

You might recall that only *checks notes* last weekend, Trump was deriding the UK for not being a more eager participant in the war, mocking Keir Starmer for wanting “to join wars after we’ve already won”.

Needless to say, the response in the UK, Europe and the rest of the world has been, let’s say, less than cooperative so far.

1.

Trump, you have to clean up your own mess. Greetings from Europe. https://t.co/deR3qLUNTq — Lars Christensen (@MaMoMVPY) March 14, 2026

2.

China? Send ships to rescue Trump from the mess of his own making? New levels of delusion. France, UK & Japan also very unwilling to enter a war on which they were not consulted. Sounds as if Trump is preparing to blame his allies for the mess he made – as EU officials suspected pic.twitter.com/dBkdRzBzAi — Mujtaba Rahman (@Mij_Europe) March 14, 2026

3.

That's a lof of words for "Help I screwed up!" https://t.co/tnIgnuIQrG — Craig Murray (@CraigMurrayOrg) March 14, 2026

4.

The man that humiliated every US ally that ever fought alongside the US, the man that ridiculed the European soldiers that died in Iraq and Afghanistan claiming they "stayed a little back", the cretin that kept claiming the US doesn't need allies, now begs for allies to help. pic.twitter.com/mn1UMkiUV5 — Daractenus (@Daractenus) March 14, 2026

5.

If Iran is beaten and completely decimated, why the US needs the help and support of Countries of the World for its oil tankers to pass through the Strait of Hormuz? pic.twitter.com/ttKLkOxUyh — Ashok Swain (@ashoswai) March 14, 2026

6.

Trump, who treated our allies like he was a mob boss to whom they owed protection money, is now crawling on his hands and knees and begging like a dog for their help. https://t.co/MHl4JT8eB5 — Polly Sigh (@dcpoll) March 14, 2026

7.

He fucked up, and he knows it. pic.twitter.com/9Van63sR5l — John Collins (@Logically_JC) March 14, 2026

8.

You broke it, buddy, you pay for it. https://t.co/3jNOtLYyXc — Mike Carlton (@MikeCarlton01) March 14, 2026

9.

Hard decisions for European leaders over Hormuz. Trump's juvenile military galavantry is 100% responsible for this situation. He should take full responsibility for resolving it. But the hard reality is that a prolonged US failure to do so will cause a global economic meltdown. — Adam Schwarz (@AdamJSchwarz) March 14, 2026

10.

Trump: We don't need NATO!!! Also Trump: NATO help us please!!! — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) March 14, 2026

11.

He said the war was won, why does he need help? https://t.co/5h7sWXW0pv — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) March 14, 2026

12.

This Trump tweet is a work of art and needs to be kept for posterity. It turns out that the US has destroyed 100% of Iran’s military capability. Yet, to combat a military with no capability he is left pleading with allies he has regularly insulted to save him in the Gulf. pic.twitter.com/tnQDPMbNtL — Phillips P. OBrien (@PhillipsPOBrien) March 14, 2026

13.

This was less than a week ago btw https://t.co/8IdgNwE6Va pic.twitter.com/W6u4r04cVn — Nine-tailed Fox 🇰🇷 (@saber_k086) March 14, 2026

14.

Yep! He can get fucked and sort out his own mess. pic.twitter.com/fJyG1jZsrT — Dave (@SeeDeeMcLeod) March 14, 2026

15.

Dad? I crashed the car. Can you come pick me up? pic.twitter.com/BrftDH8BWI — Jim Himes 🇺🇸🇺🇦 (@jahimes) March 14, 2026

16.

"hopefully China helps us out" lmao american century of humiliation speedrun https://t.co/3zLBMqemCu — 🐞 (@klssyourenemy) March 14, 2026

17.

Trump: The US has decimated Iran! Also Trump: The US can’t open the Strait of Hormuz without the help of other countries. Honestly the saddest thing about Trump is that he’s too stupid to realize how stupid he is pic.twitter.com/7v1aZxw5N0 — Michael A. Cohen (NOT TRUMP’S FORMER FIXER) (@speechboy71) March 14, 2026

18.

“Just one more thing, President Trump. Why do you need our ships to help you in a war you said you’d won last week?” pic.twitter.com/cPlptxCWMM — Mark Hammond (@MarkHam80780803) March 14, 2026

19.

Utterly pathetic. Trump is now begging other countries to send ships to help open the Strait of Hormuz, while claiming simultaneously to have obliterated the Iranian military. pic.twitter.com/wO729SUfy2 — John O’Brennan (@JohnOBrennan2) March 14, 2026

Source: Twitter/X/BBCBreaking