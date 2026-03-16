Donald Trump was asked about the six dead American service members killed in Iran and his answer, or lack of it, spoke so loudly it hurts

Politics donald trump Iran us soldiers

Usually, when Donald Trump answers a question from the media, we can’t wait for him to stop talking. This time, he didn’t even begin.

The President of the United States was asked how he felt about the six dead American soldiers who lost their lives fighting the war he started in Iran.

His answer was chilling.

SICKENING: Watch Trump completely ignore the question about the Service members killed in his senseless war. pic.twitter.com/eaF9KbVcac — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) March 16, 2026

Or non-answer, we should say.

Trump didn’t even pretend to dispute the facts or argue with the reporter’s logic like he usually he does. He just pretended the question didn’t exist and moved on.

Everyone online came through with some pressing follow-up questions that the President no doubt would also ignore.

1.

I dare ANYONE who supports this POS to defend this. Go ahead. I beg you. https://t.co/KMvxC6V1n1 — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) March 16, 2026

2.

The most disrespectful President we’ve ever seen. He just doesn’t care about our service members — RandyBlueDad (@RandyBlueDad) March 16, 2026

3.

Let’s all keep asking this question until we get an answer. https://t.co/yMEqLZ9Bz7 — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) March 16, 2026

4.

Ask about the troops and he moves on.

Ask for donations and suddenly they’re heroes again.

The grift continues… — Peter A Patriot (@PeterAPatriot) March 16, 2026

5.

He can’t even pretend to care. https://t.co/Dpb2VI3c46 — Mike (not a) Rothschild (@rothschildmd) March 16, 2026

6.