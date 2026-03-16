Politics donald trump Iran us soldiers

Donald Trump was asked about the six dead American service members killed in Iran and his answer, or lack of it, spoke so loudly it hurts

Saul Hutson. Updated March 16th, 2026

Usually, when Donald Trump answers a question from the media, we can’t wait for him to stop talking. This time, he didn’t even begin.

The President of the United States was asked how he felt about the six dead American soldiers who lost their lives fighting the war he started in Iran.

His answer was chilling.

Or non-answer, we should say.

Trump didn’t even pretend to dispute the facts or argue with the reporter’s logic like he usually he does. He just pretended the question didn’t exist and moved on.

Everyone online came through with some pressing follow-up questions that the President no doubt would also ignore.

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