Politics nigel farage Reform UK

Nigel Farage complaining that Reform UK shouldn’t have bothered taking over a struggling council spoke volumes about his attitude – 15 votes of no confidence

Oonagh Keating. Updated March 16th, 2026

May 2025 saw something of a mini landslide for Reform UK in the local elections, winning 41% of the available seats on 23 English councils.

After promising to introduce Doge-style cuts and bring down taxes, all Reform-run councils have announced council tax rises, including 5% in Lancashire, 4.9% in North and West Northamptonshire, and a whopping 9% in Worcestershire, where the party has minority control.

In an outburst to the BBC, Nigel Farage expressed his regret at taking control of Worcestershire County Council, telling a reporter –

“Worcestershire, I have to say, we took minority control of a virtually bankrupt council, I wish we hadn’t bothered.”

Farage’s response to the whiff of hard work was no surprise to anybody.

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We doubt you’ll see many better thumbnail sketches of Farage than this.

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Nigel Farage shared photos to inform ‘the haters’ that he was in Clacton, and it was a self-own visible from Mar-a-Lago – 24 brutal responses

Source BBC Image Screengrab, Wikimedia Commons