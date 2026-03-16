Nigel Farage complaining that Reform UK shouldn’t have bothered taking over a struggling council spoke volumes about his attitude – 15 votes of no confidence

Politics nigel farage Reform UK

May 2025 saw something of a mini landslide for Reform UK in the local elections, winning 41% of the available seats on 23 English councils.

After promising to introduce Doge-style cuts and bring down taxes, all Reform-run councils have announced council tax rises, including 5% in Lancashire, 4.9% in North and West Northamptonshire, and a whopping 9% in Worcestershire, where the party has minority control.

In an outburst to the BBC, Nigel Farage expressed his regret at taking control of Worcestershire County Council, telling a reporter –

“Worcestershire, I have to say, we took minority control of a virtually bankrupt council, I wish we hadn’t bothered.”

Farage regrets move to run 'bankrupt' council https://t.co/i5Vj4osXON — BBC Politics (@BBCPolitics) March 13, 2026

Farage’s response to the whiff of hard work was no surprise to anybody.

1.

Classic Farage. Once faced with the actual responsibility of running things instead of frog marching around complaining like Basil Fawlty, he finds things aren’t always as easy to fix as to moan about, and throws a hissy fit saying they shouldn’t have bothered.

Unfit for office. pic.twitter.com/oVQvfDZ7UL — Brendan May (@bmay) March 13, 2026

2.

🦁Please read this important message🦁 Nigel Farage will never be Prime Minister. He is incompetent and workshy. Yesterday he declared that he wishes they hadn't won the council elections in Worcestershire because … well, because running a local government is too hard for… pic.twitter.com/G5UKatLdXx — Don McGowan (@donmcgowan) March 14, 2026

3.

‘Sorry to those who voted for us – but this is in the too hard box so I wish we hadn’t bothered’. So – he isn’t the man to have around as PM in a crisis is he… https://t.co/HdQACJqPvx — Cllr Kathryn Walker 🌹 💙 🌻 (@KathrynDW59) March 13, 2026

4.

Look at the DISDAIN Reform is showing the public here. Farage says he wishes they “hadn’t bothered” running a council facing financial difficulties. When the going gets tough Reform GIVES UP. If this is how they already treat a COUNTY, imagine what they’d do to the COUNTRY. https://t.co/gP02j4KBX2 — Luke Charters MP (@lukejcr) March 13, 2026

5.

Proving beyond any doubt that Nigel Farage is UNFIT to run this country. I have news for Farage… The reason our councils are broke is due to over 14 years of cripplingTORY austerity cuts; implemented and enforced by those very Tories within his Reform. — Sarah (@timetoshine1234) March 13, 2026

6.

Too hard, can't do it, boring, boring, boring. Utter contempt for voters. https://t.co/HnwJH62Cab — Jake 🌹🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@ToryWipeout) March 13, 2026

7.

What a great message to the local electorate Reform UK leader Nigel Farage has said he wishes the party "hadn't bothered" to take minority control of Worcestershire County Council, because of its financial problems.https://t.co/v16Fl70T0z — dave lawrence 🐟🐟🐠 (@dave43law) March 13, 2026

8.

How are things going for Worcestershire County Council under Reform control? Oh yeah… Farage regrets move to run 'bankrupt' council pic.twitter.com/2UDzcjZZIP — Albion Canary (@AlbionCanary) March 14, 2026

9.

This is a classic: "Farage suggested the average council tax rise by Reform-led authorities may be even lower if Worcestershire was not included." In other words, if you ignore all the terrible things we've done, we're brilliant! — Paul Astell (@paul_astell) March 14, 2026

10.

Thanks Nige had my Worcestershire Council Tax bill today and thanks for the 9% increase. Much easier gobbing off from the sidelines. Plenty of huge potholes too 🤡 Wished you hadn’t bothered as well. — Martin Harrison (@MartinHarrison3) March 13, 2026

11.

Sounds like Farage is self-sabotaging his own limited company. Call me a cynic, but I doubt anyone will be surprised if Reform UK Ltd goes into liquidation just before the annual accounts are due at Companies House. 🤔 — Brexit Buster (@BrexitBuster) March 13, 2026

12.

They don't want to do the hard work of running councils. They just want to demonstrate support ahead of the next general election to hell get Nigel into Downing Street. Don't in any way think they would be any better running the government than councils! https://t.co/PrVBkn7lTb — Mike Ross (@cllrmikeross) March 13, 2026

13.

And he claims hes going to ‘fix broken Britain’ (ie undo the damage he caused in the first place ) Fucking charlatan — Steve Smith 🇪🇺 (@SteveSmith_cam) March 13, 2026

14.

ive got bad news for him about almost every other council in the country https://t.co/MtscwEraSS — Wontwo Badsoup (@wontwobadsoup) March 13, 2026

15.

So much for financial competence from Reform. Farage and his band of cult followers couldn't run a bath, let alone the country. — Clare Wichbold (@CWichbold) March 13, 2026

We doubt you’ll see many better thumbnail sketches of Farage than this.

A man who blames instantly and takes zero responsibility A blabbering, increasingly plain to see fraud through and through. — Adam H 🇪🇺🇬🇧🇮🇪 (@spex69) March 13, 2026

READ MORE

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Source BBC Image Screengrab, Wikimedia Commons