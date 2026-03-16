Pics Matt Berry oscars

Matt Berry had Americans all confused as the Oscars’ official announcer and of all the hilarious moments this A++ F-bomb was surely the best

John Plunkett. Updated March 16th, 2026

Matt Bery – yes, the Matt Berry, of Toast of London and so much else fame – was the official announcer of this year’s Oscars.

And unless you actually won an Academy Award (no, us neither) it was surely the best thing that happened on the night.

And while there was no end of funny moments, as helpfully complied by @Todd_Spencer here ….

… the best bit was surely when he dropped this entirely unexpected F-bomb on the assembled Hollywood royalty.

Boom!

And here is just a little bit of love people had for the great man.

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To conclude, this, very much this.

And finally, because we can’t get enough Matt Berry …

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