Matt Berry had Americans all confused as the Oscars’ official announcer and of all the hilarious moments this A++ F-bomb was surely the best

Pics Matt Berry oscars

Matt Bery – yes, the Matt Berry, of Toast of London and so much else fame – was the official announcer of this year’s Oscars.

And unless you actually won an Academy Award (no, us neither) it was surely the best thing that happened on the night.

And while there was no end of funny moments, as helpfully complied by @Todd_Spencer here ….

Supercut of Matt Berry announcing stuff during the #Oscars lol pic.twitter.com/IzU0S40xaY — Todd Spence (@Todd_Spence) March 16, 2026

… the best bit was surely when he dropped this entirely unexpected F-bomb on the assembled Hollywood royalty.

Wow we’re getting roasted in the theater by an f-bomb dropping announcer. pic.twitter.com/k7egcdHi4I — Rebecca Keegan (@ThatRebecca) March 15, 2026

Boom!

And here is just a little bit of love people had for the great man.

1.

How he says Antonio Banderas 💀 — Todd Spence (@Todd_Spence) March 16, 2026

2.

Sigourney Ffffffhwheaver is positively insane work https://t.co/9wlgrDj5jq — Tom Studans (@maximumwelfare) March 16, 2026

3.

I know it would make no sense but I really wanted a Neeew Yahk Citaay thrown in there — DefinitelyNotRyanMcDonough (@NotRyanMcD) March 16, 2026

4.

rlly was a missed opportunity by conan not to ask matt berry “can you hear me” https://t.co/cmvmQw0JLJ — trans judeo-bolshevik (@transjewtalian) March 16, 2026

5.

We never got to hear him say Timothee Chalamet 🙁 — Jonathan Michaels (@JonathanM_507) March 16, 2026

6.

In one of his Discworld novels, Sir Terry Pratchett describes a hammy actor as having a voice you could never order coal with, because it would turn up as diamonds. You’d think such a thing couldn’t exist in real life, but that would be to reckon without the legendary Matt Berry. https://t.co/MvZFcPzf9j — Tomos Doran 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 🇬🇧 🇺🇦 🇮🇱 🇵🇸 (@portraitinflesh) March 16, 2026

7.

Matt Berry’s voice is the one I imagine in my head when narrating things to myself ever since the good old days of Dark Place and The IT Crowd. 😁 — Christopher Woodcock (@Jinjix) March 16, 2026

To conclude, this, very much this.

And finally, because we can’t get enough Matt Berry …

For the sake of posterity here is Matt Berry saying the words “Burger King” pic.twitter.com/wVYoOIwf1g — Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) March 16, 2026

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Source @ThatRebecca